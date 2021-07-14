The Quplay Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2 trailer has officially launched!





QuPlay, known for its avant-garde and new-age content, is back in full force with its Bollywood Big Ticket ‘Pinch’ talk show and all-new Season 2. In 2019, actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan has surprised everyone by putting on the hat. from a host of QuPlays ‘QuickHeal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan’, which deals with celebrities opening up about trolls, cyberbullying and what pinches them on social media. The first season saw a plethora of stars who were taken through the hateful and mean comments they received in the digital world, and they confronted them with wit and bravery. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonakshi Sinha, Kapil Sharma & Karan Johar; they all faced the heat of the virtual world and through Pinch they gave a worthy response to the online trolls of the world. Now, having received a tremendous response for Season 1, QuPlay is back with the show’s second season. It’s bigger, bolder, and more brutally honest than before. Much like last season, this time, celebrities will be made to face the heat of social media and give appropriate responses to the lagging digital world, however, this time around the series takes it to a whole new level. of oddity. As for the guests, this season will be honored with the presence of Megastar Salman Khan marking his debut in an OTT talk show, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani and others. Well, we kept a few names to surprise you, so watch out for surprise packages! This will be the first time we attend the Khan Brothers as host and guest, so expect sparks and stories never heard before. QuPlays season 1 ‘QuickHeal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan’ has taken the internet by storm, gaining 185 million views on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. On YouTube, the show’s viewing time is 11.05.07.413 minutes. The overall impression of the first season is around 622 million across all social media and streaming platforms. Host Arbaaz Khan talks about Season 2 of “QuickHeal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan” and returns to the front desk saying, “The love that people showed for Season 1 was overwhelming. While the essence of the series will remain the same, Season 2 will see different superstars with different points of view. It has been such a healthy experience in its history. together to delve into such interesting aspects of an actor’s personal and professional life. Season 2 is indeed bigger and bolder and we certainly have new things to add this season. I can’t wait for audiences to find out. this one”. Series creator and big QuPlay boss Sumit Dutt expressed his take on Pinch’s second season adding: Pinch is more than just an entertainment chat show. The goal is to educate superstars based on their personal experiences in cyberspace and I am more than pleased that our guests have been so transparent while sharing their respective experiences on the first season which received rave reviews. Season two has double the transparency and eccentricity and I’m sure everyone will love it. Presented by QuickHeal, Season 2 of Pinch by Arbaaz Khan is ready to entertain and enlighten you starting July 21 on QuPlay’s YouTube channel. Enjoy the ‘QuickHeal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan’ Season 2 promo on

