Get Your Reps: Oh, How We Missed The Hollywood Theaters 2001 70mm Print: A Space Odyssey





Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Michael Crichtons’ 1990 novel about a theme park filled with cloned dinosaurs that spins (predictably) askew has been (predictably) successful. Add Sam Neill as a cranky paleontologist who learns to love children, Jeff Goldblum as a smarmy hot-shot chaos theorist, and Laura Dern as a heart-of-gold paleobotanist, and you’ve got a megahit. The Bridge Lot at OMSI, July 15.

In this Reagan-era sci-fi satire, Emilio Estevez stars as an hapless punk rocker recruited for a job by an aged repo man (Harry Dean Stanton). When the two are tasked with finding a Chevy Malibu, their mission becomes quite another world to say the least. Clinton, July 16.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Considered one of the most influential science fiction films of all time, Stanley Kubricks’ masterpiece focuses on the discovery of a mysterious obelisk, the existential journey to understand its meaning and origin, and a sneaky AI named HAL. Oh, how we missed the Hollywood Theaters 70mm print! Hollywood, July 17-18.

As if! This loose, modern adaptation of Jane Austens Emma stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a wealthy and stylish teenager who is determined to replace the tragically undressed new girl at school (Brittany Murphy). Paul Rudd plays the role of Dear’s ex-brother-in-law and lover. Note the ex and the totally buggin ‘front step! Lloyd Center rooftop cinema, July 18.

A staple of film school, Fritz Lang’s mute sci-fi epic was essentially the model for the entire genre. Set in a dystopian future, factory workers are oppressed by their wealthy industrial bosses. It is up to Freder, son of the master of the city, and to Maria, a holy young woman, to start a revolution, the mediator between the head and the hands must be the heart! Clinton, July 19.

The Bridge Lot at OMSI: The great Lebowski (1998), July 16. Clinton: 3 days in Quiberon (2018), July 14. Solaris (1972), July 15. Astro boy (2009), July 15. Space warning (1956), July 16. The iron giant (1999), July 17. Ghost in the shell (1996), July 17. Lawn mower man (1992), July 20. Hollywood: Principle (2020), July 16-18. Once upon a time … in Hollywood (2019), July 19-21. Lloyd Center rooftop cinema: House party (1990), July 17.

