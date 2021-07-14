How did Emma Bunton and Jade Jones meet? This pair takes a step back thanks to ’90s pop





After more than two decades of being together, former Spice Girl and presenter Emma Bunton surprised fans with the revelation that she married her longtime partner Jade Jones. The couple, who met in the ’90s, posed for a photo on Buntons Instagram on July 13 which she captioned Mr. and Mrs. Jones with four red heart emojis. Although the ceremony may have surprised her subscribers, Baby Spice has been with her beau, whom she has already thanked for always support her, since the days of the Spice Girls. So here’s how Emma Bunton met Jade Jones. Jones and Bunton first crossed paths when Bunton was playing with the Spice Girls and Jones was with short-lived boy group Damage. As OKAY! Magazine reports, the pair started dating sometime in 1998, and were on and off again for a while before rekindling their relationship in 2004. The independent reports that Bunton and Jones first announced their engagement in january 2006 and a lot has happened during their 15 year engagement. In 2007 their first child Beau Lee Jones was born and five years later in 2011 they had another child named Tate Lee Jones. And Bunton has indicated that the pair may not be over yet. In June 2021, she said You Magazine, Jade was desperate [for another baby] and every Christmas or birthday my two kids were like, We want a baby, and I would say, It’s not that easy! But it’s something everyone in the family had always wanted, so we thought about it more seriously. In early 2020, we even took out the old box of baby clothes to see what we could reuse. Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock As their family grew, Buntons’ solo career grew stronger. Since this is the music that brought Bunton and Jones together, it makes sense that they are also a very good working duo. They teamed up on Buntons’ fourth solo album My happy place to interpret the duo “You are all i need to get by. “ Years ago we did something with Damage but we weren’t together in the stand, but this time we were in there together and it was quite romantic, she said Subway. “We were kissing and we were kissing and the producers were like, ‘Can you just have a room?’ So it was really special and romantic. ” Immortalize their love in song, how sweet it is. After all these years they certainly sound and look super loved. And fans and famous friends were overjoyed to hear that they had tied the knot. Her Spice Girls family showed up to celebrate their love. Victoria Beckham wrote: Congratulations I love you both so much and Melanie Chisholm said: Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations I love you all so much. Rochelle Hulmes said: Kudos to beautiful people and Buntons co-host Jamie Theakston wrote: Wait WHAT with two heart emojis. This article was originally published on April 13, 2019

