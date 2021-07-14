Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy Avyaan Azaad







Actress Dia Mirza

Image Credit: Instagram.com/diamirzaofficial/

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi have announced the birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Mirza made the announcement on Instagram with footage of the newborn, while revealing that the baby spent time in the NICU following emergency surgery the actress had to undergo. In an accompanied statement, the Thappad actress wrote: To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, having a child is deciding forever to let your heart wander outside of your body. These words perfectly illustrate Vaibhav and my feelings at this time. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Arrived early, our little miracle has since been taken care of by tireless nurses and doctors from the neonatal intensive care unit. Speaking about her emergency surgery, Mirza continued: A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and subsequent, very serious bacterial infection could have resulted in sepsis and life threatening. Fortunately, the care and timely intervention of our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency Cesarean section. Despite the frightening experience of the new mother, Mirza said she embraced parenthood. Looking at this tiny being, this astonished and amazed Zen master, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trust in the universe and parenthood. And so as not to be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead in his resilience and courage. We don’t have enough words to thank everyone who continues to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, calming and nurturing space for Avyaan and me. He will be home soon and his older sister Samaira and his grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms, she wrote. The actress also thanked her fans for giving her support when needed. On April 1, Rehnaa Hai Terre star Dil Mein revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, whom she married in February. The 39-year-old actress said at the time that they only found out they were pregnant when she was planning her wedding. We found out that we were going to have a baby while we were getting ready for our wedding. This marriage is therefore not the result of pregnancy. We did not announce the pregnancy until we knew it was safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I have waited for many years for this to happen. I wouldn’t hide it for any reason other than medical, she added in a response to a social media user. Mirza was previously married to filmmaker and producer Sahil Sangha; they divorced in 2019. This will be her first child. Her husband Vaibhav Rekhi has a daughter from a previous marriage.

