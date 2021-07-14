Ranking the Top 5 Stables in WWE and AEW Today | Launderer report

0 out of 6

Stables are an integral part of professional wrestling. Each popular era is synonymous with an exuberant collective like The Four Horsemen, nWo, D-Generation X or Bullet Club. Sure, they can seem outdated at times, but it’s a concept that never quite goes out of style.

Today, the stables are back in force in all major companies.

All Elite Wrestling appears to rely on a system similar to New Japan Pro-Wrestling or Stardom where units are a vital part of the storytelling and matchmaking process. Meanwhile, NXT has made great use of factions like The Undisputed Era, and continues to introduce new entertaining bands that match its audience.

Sadly, WWE split up a lot of interesting groups on SmackDown and Raw before they could make a long-term impact. The Hurt Business was the most recent victim. The elegant quartet was an invaluable act during the time of the pandemic, so it’s hard to see why the company disbanded them so prematurely.

After all, a great team isn’t just a way to bring great stars together in a supergroup. It’s a way to raise the profile of midcarders like Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Nonetheless, it’s five AEW and WWE factions that have managed to elevate their membership and produce engaging storylines.