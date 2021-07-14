Entertainment
Ranking the Top 5 Stables in WWE and AEW Today | Launderer report
Stables are an integral part of professional wrestling. Each popular era is synonymous with an exuberant collective like The Four Horsemen, nWo, D-Generation X or Bullet Club. Sure, they can seem outdated at times, but it’s a concept that never quite goes out of style.
Today, the stables are back in force in all major companies.
All Elite Wrestling appears to rely on a system similar to New Japan Pro-Wrestling or Stardom where units are a vital part of the storytelling and matchmaking process. Meanwhile, NXT has made great use of factions like The Undisputed Era, and continues to introduce new entertaining bands that match its audience.
Sadly, WWE split up a lot of interesting groups on SmackDown and Raw before they could make a long-term impact. The Hurt Business was the most recent victim. The elegant quartet was an invaluable act during the time of the pandemic, so it’s hard to see why the company disbanded them so prematurely.
After all, a great team isn’t just a way to bring great stars together in a supergroup. It’s a way to raise the profile of midcarders like Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.
Nonetheless, it’s five AEW and WWE factions that have managed to elevate their membership and produce engaging storylines.
It could be argued forcefully that The Inner Circle belongs on this list as they have had a constant presence on AEW Dynamite since the series premiered in October 2019. However, Chris Jericho’s mingled team of villains has kind of followed his lead. Classes.
The group made their debut as a counter-villain against The Elite, and that’s when they were really at their best. They are not as convincing as the good guys. Yet Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager have created countless memorable moments together and contributed to some fantastic matches.
The Inner Circle also achieved its goal of introducing Guevara and Proud and Powerful to a new fan base. However, it’s time for The Spanish God to aim for championship gold as a singles competitor and the much-loved tag team to leave their mark on the company.
Their current feud with The Pinnacle still has some legs, but MJF’s tribute to old-school stables like The Four Horsemen has a lot more potential right now.
They could have easily landed on this list, but AEW must allow them to fill the position The Inner Circle left, and it will be difficult to do so when they’re still strapped to the hip.
The Dark Order is one of the greatest achievements of All Elite Wrestling. Their creepy cult gimmick didn’t initially hook up, but they inexplicably became fan favorites.
The original members, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, debuted at Double or Nothing in 2019. AEW repackaged them into a bizarre denomination with an endless herd of masked followers called “creepers” and an unyielding slogan: Join The Dark Order.
The Exalted, the late Brodie Lee, has helped the team progress in leaps and bounds. His presence transformed a faction that could have failed miserably into a legitimate threat. Then, his death in December 2020 turned the motley group of duds into unlikely babyfaces.
Now, their adorable friendship with “Hangman” Adam Page is the centerpiece of a long-lasting, rewarding story. Uno and the gang are determined to see their resident cowboy live up to his potential and rise to the challenge of the AEW World Championship. Who would have guessed that they would potentially be part of the culmination of his personal journey?
Nevertheless, The Dark Order also created several up-and-coming stars like Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Preston Vance, Alan Angels, and Anna Jay. This is the group’s real advantage for AEW in the long run.
In 2019, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott joined WWE as the most popular free agent in independent wrestling. After his NXT debut, it took a while, but the Orlando native finally found his place.
In February, he turned on his heel in his match with Leon Ruff and has since enlisted an entourage of Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and B-FAB to form Hit Row.
At NXT: The Great American Bash, the hip-hop clique produced a championship number to celebrate Swerve’s victory at the North American title. This was exactly what the black and gold brand needs as WWE continues to try to reach a new demographic and evolve as a weekly network TV show.
Hit Row is a new and relevant act that will help the company fill the void left by The Undisputed Era. It would have been impossible to replicate their dominant race, but it’s a chance to do something different. This is an opportunity to give a positive representation to young black wrestling fans.
Most importantly, Swerve and his team seem to spend some time in their lives working together. It’s always a pleasure to see artists find a creative direction that works and thrives, especially someone as talented as their 30s. If you didn’t know it, now you know it.
At the end of June, WWE named The New Day the greatest tag team in its history. It was another well-deserved accolade for one of the company’s most consistent acts.
The legacy of the Eleven World Champions as a team speaks for itself with an incredible list of records and achievements in just seven years. However, The Purveyors of Positivity is also an incredible collective of single contestants.
Kofi Kingston is perhaps the best pure babyface of his generation and the first African-born Grand Slam champion. Over the past year or so, Big E has become a full-fledged star on SmackDown aside from the other two members. Even Xavier Woods has proven his worth in recent months.
Fans already knew he was an exceptional spokesperson and the creative mastermind that brought the trio together. Now Woods is showing underrated prowess in the ring. On the May 24 episode of Raw, the Atlanta native had a great game with Riddle, and he pinned Bobby Lashley on the Homecoming edition before Money in the Bank.
While all three of The New Day held gold during Kingston’s reign as WWE Champion, there is still so much they could accomplish as a faction. Hopefully, however, they will all continue to develop individually.
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have a long history together dating back to their time with New Japan. Their friendship and the popularity of the Bullet Club partly led to the creation of AEW.
The Elite may be polarizing, but the trio have been vastly superior with AEW since they started leaning on their roots as loose heels. Matt and Nick Jackson are much better in this role because they are inherently arrogant and divisive. Additionally, Omega is on its best momentum with the company, as its character work has caught up with renowned match quality.
It’s easy to say they’re just plain nostalgic for their time in Japan, but this iteration of The Elite doesn’t have much in common with their days as the Bullet Club. Don Callis adds a whole different dynamic to the group and the Belt Collector angle gives The Best Bout Machine’s motivations a wider reach.
Because The Elite currently holds four titles, even their biggest detractors would have a hard time arguing against their place on this list. In fact, they would have landed at No.1 if it hadn’t been for another family trio.
Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in professional wrestling. His change to become the self-proclaimed tribal chief was a revelation for SmackDown.
The second-generation star’s current storyline is Blue Mark’s highlight every week, and he’s managed to galvanize the Universal Title image around this career-defining race. Even more, Reigns improved his cousin, Jey Uso, into an escape star and a lead actor.
As such, many fans were eager to see the Usos reunite and reclaim their place atop the SmackDown Tag Team Division. WWE has brilliantly crafted a story around the return of Jimmy and their Samoan ancestors. Their weekly story is the best thing the company has produced in a long time, and it’s only a matter of time before the three men hold the championship gold.
The Bloodline is the best team in WWE outside of NXT and NXT UK because they made SmackDown the “A show”.
You don’t miss much if you miss Raw, but Fridays on Fox are must-see TV thanks to The Head of the Table and The Usos.
