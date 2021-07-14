Crowds watch filming start after Indiana Jones director is spotted in Glasgow





VS people have gathered to watch filming begin in Glasgow after the director of Indiana Jones’ latest installment was pictured in the city. Parts of downtown have been turned into the United States for what would be the fifth film in the franchise starring Harrison Ford. Boyd Holbrook appeared to be among those on set, having posted on Instagram about his involvement in the film, which is directed by James Mangold, the couple having previously worked together on Logan. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.726%"/> Boyd Holbrook on the set of what is believed to be the new Indiana Jones movie (Andrew Milligan / PA) / PA wire Starry flags adorn some streets, along with signs that say Welcome to New York Astronauts and other references to Apollo 11 suggesting that part of the movie could take place in 1969. READ MORE A number of storefronts were also created, with traffic lights replaced by the traditional yellow color used in America. Many people visited both sides of a cordon on Cochrane Street near Glasgow City Chambers near George Square as filming began on Wednesday. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> The team settled on Cochrane Street (Andrew Milligan / PA) / PA wire A truck from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) was among the vehicles on set as work began for the team. The shoot is expected to include several hundred extras with the main stars including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Rene Wilson and Toby Jones. Mangold, who also directed The Greatest Showman and the currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones film, was pictured in Glasgow on set alongside other members of the crew. < style="display:block;padding-top:67.6163%"/> Indiana Jones director James Mangold visiting Glasgow on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan / PA) / PA wire Also on Tuesday, rehearsals were seen in a parking lot in Govan, near Ibrox Stadium, with a parade of vehicles again featuring references to Apollo 11. Vintage American cars could be seen alongside tanks, with a moon-shaped object on one and a beauty pageant on the other. While some features of the set started showing up a week ago, filming could take place for a few more weeks with a series of road closures listed on the Glasgow City Councils website. < style="display:block;padding-top:65.5552%"/> Filming in Glasgow / PA wire Cochrane Street will continue to be closed for several days until July 31, with pedestrian traffic banned during the action in some cases. Vehicles will not be able to wait, load or unload or even move on other dates along St Vincent Street, Hope Street, West Nile Street and Wellington Street, among others. Filming will take place on Trongate, Montrose Street, Bothwell Street and Blythswood Street throughout the month. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.2604%"/> Filming is underway in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan / PA) / PA wire Vehicles will not be permitted to travel along the M8 Kingston Bridge exit ramp to Bothwell Street from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. between July 26 and 28. A list of street closures and times is available on the Glasgow City Council website: https://www.glasgow.gov.uk/article/19741/Event-Road-Restrictions. Other productions to have shot in Glasgow in recent years include Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw, The Batman, Tetris and 1917.

