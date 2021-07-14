Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s summer vacation with Archie and Lilibet



















Sophie hamilton The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take time to bond with family with children Archie and Lilibet read about their summer in LA here

the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet, on June 4 and are enjoying the birth of a family of four in their California home. If things seem a bit calm on the Sussex news front, it’s because Harry and Meghan are currently on parental leave following the birth of Lilibet. MORE: 10 Cute Royal Babies Who Learn To Walk: Prince George, Princess Charlotte & More Loading the player … WATCH: Harry and Meghan welcome baby Lilibet A note on the Archewell couple’s website read: “While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and post stories on the site. We can’t wait to see you!” People report that members of the Royal Family will likely take 20 weeks off, which is in line with Archewell’s company policy. This will give them plenty of time to bond as a family, with the leave period ending towards the end of September. Sure, the famous family will be very busy looking after baby Lilibet, but with the hot summer months, they’ll likely be spending a lot of time enjoying the outdoors in and around their Montecito home. AFTER: Princess Beatrice and other royal ladies lovingly rocking their baby bumps Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie In their recent TV interview with Oprah winfrey, Prince Harry has revealed how much the family enjoy cycling together in the Montecito area, as well as spending time at the beach with their dogs. We also saw the family’s own chicken coop in the show and Harry and Meghan have a vegetable patch in their backyard, so these hobbies will keep them busy too. A view of Montecito in California We imagine Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, which she is very close to, will be a regular visitor to them this summer. Doria lives about an hour and a half drive away in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. however, Harry and Meghan’s house has its own guesthouse with plenty of space for Doria to stay. Doria is a yoga instructor and we know that Meghan, a mom of two, also enjoys relaxing workouts. So it’s possible that mother and daughter will be doing some gentle workouts together as Meghan recovers from childbirth. MORE: Carole Middleton Launches Fancy Dress Line Her Royal Grandchildren Will Love Montecito Beach, Santa Barbara The couple have famous friends nearby who they’ll likely be spending time with this summer. Prince Harry befriended the former Gavin & Stacey Star James corden, who lives in Los Angeles near the royal. James is the father of his son Max, 10, and daughters Carey, six, and Charlotte, three, with his wife Julia Carey and one can imagine Archie having fun with his older pals. English actor Orlando Bloom and American singer Katy Perry are also on their way to Harry and Meghan’s house and they are the parents of a 10 month old daughter, Daisy, who is close in age to the royal newborn Lilibet. Baby playdates soon maybe? We wish the Sussexes a happy and relaxing summer vacation.

