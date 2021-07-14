Entertainment
Britney Spears’ retention sparks bipartisan concerns on Capitol HillExBulletin
As the partisan standoff has become a staple in Washington, DC, there is an issue that unites lawmakers on both sides of the aisle: pop star Britney Spears’ legal battle against her tutelage.
From progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., To Conservative Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lawmakers with very different political philosophies have shared their support for Spears.
Spears’ guardianship arrangement dates back to 2008 following his mental health crises and gave his father, Jamie Spears, control over his personal decisions as well as his estimated $ 60 million fortune.
“The people who did this to me shouldn’t be able to walk away that easily,” Spears said in a leaked audio recording of his June appeal to a Los Angeles superior court.
Spears alleged that she was exploited, harassed and abused during the 13 years of guardianship, citing an incident in which she was prescribed lithium, a mood stabilizing drug, after refusing to do a show in Las Vegas .
“I felt drunk,” she described. “I told them I was scared and my doctor had me come to six different nurses with this new drug, stay with me to watch me on this new drug, which I never wanted to take to begin with.”
In February, The New York Times released “Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary that shed light on Spears’ career, the exploitation of the tabloids and the mental health issues that led to the Guardianship. The documentary renewed calls for “Free Britney,” with fans citing Spears’ continued work to release albums, perform and judge. The X factor – prove their ability to manage their personal and professional affairs.
The film also prompted lawmakers from all ideological backgrounds to handling problems for the star.
Texas Republican Senator Cruz a expressed support for Spears, claiming he is “downright and unequivocal in Free Britney’s camp.”
“I think it’s completely ridiculous what’s happening to Britney Spears, and it has to stop,” he said on his podcast. Verdict with Ted Cruz.
Pennsylvania Democratic Senators Warren and Bob Casey sent a letter earlier this month to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, requesting data on guardianship and guardianship arrangements.
Ms. Spears’ case highlighted the long-standing concerns of advocates who have pointed to the potential for financial and civil rights abuses of those in care or guardianship, typically older Americans and Americans with unrest. intellectuals, development and mental health, ”he added. the letter bed.
“Despite these concerns, the comprehensive data regarding guardianship (called guardianship in some states) in the United States significantly fails to hamper the efforts of policymakers and advocates to understand loopholes and abuses in the system and find ways to address them. remedy.”
In March, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Sent a letter to President Jerry Nadler, DN.Y., requesting a hearing on abuse of guardianship. related to the Spears case.
“In recent years, the public has become increasingly concerned about the use of guardianship to effectively deprive individuals of their personal freedoms at the request of others through the manipulation of the courts,” the letter said. Lily, later noting “the most vivid example” of such abuse is Spears.
Gaetz is currently under investigation by the Justice Department, as well as the House Ethics Committee, into allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old and had her. paid to travel with him, which could violate federal sex trafficking laws. .
Gaetz has been one of Spears’ most vocal advocates on Capitol Hill, comparing the hold wardships can have on someone’s life to “slavery” in June. interview with OAN.
Britney Spears wants to tell her story to the world.
She wants to use the experiences that have happened to her to bring about a broader change, and I think we should give her that opportunity in the United States Congress. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/dggL8PES1o
– Representative Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 25, 2021
In recent markup from the House Judiciary Committee, Gaetz reiterated his call for a guardianship hearing and that “the very first witness… should be Britney Spears.”
Despite Spears’ support on both sides of the aisle, it doesn’t appear that lawmakers are keen to work together on the issue.
Gaetz, along with three other House Republicans, sent a letter to Spears on June 30, inviting him to testify before Congress. No Democrats have been listed.
Another aspect of Spears’ testimony that sparked a strong reaction from lawmakers was her claim that her guardianship prevented her from removing her IUD, a birth control device, in order to have a baby.
“It doesn’t make sense that you can force a woman to sterilize herself basically under cover of protection,” tweeted Rep. Nancy Mace, RS.C.
It makes no sense to force a woman to sterilize herself under the pretext of protection. If this happens to Britney Spears, how many other women across the country are suffering in silence? https://t.co/A7dRoEylPN
– Representative Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 24, 2021
No. 4 House Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark agreed, Tweeter: “Everyone deserves control of their own body. Full stop.”
The Spears trusteeship case is ongoing, with another hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
