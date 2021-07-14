The Weeknd and BTS Hope to Raise Billions for Global Citizen | Entertainment

Entertainment
NEW YORK The Weeknd, BTS and Billie Eilish will take part in Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on September 25 that aims to raise funds and awareness to tackle global threats such as COVID-19, climate change and extreme poverty.
Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, hopes the event, scheduled for the United Nations General Assembly, will encourage governments, businesses and philanthropists to fund one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by September, in especially in Africa. The international advocacy group is also hoping to raise $ 6 billion for famine relief efforts for the 41 million people around the world believed to be on the brink of famine, as well as enough money to plant a billion trees. in order to fight against climate change.
For anyone wondering if these institutions will succeed in generating more money to give, Evans points to the current space race.
“As billionaires jump into space, we have to remind people that we really only have one planet and we have to make sure that we really take care of it and for those in it,” said Evans to The Associated Press. . “This is something that the community of the very wealthy can solve the world’s problems right now.
“We are literally talking about an investment that seems large compared to $ 6 billion to deal with famine relief efforts across Africa. Honestly, Jeff Bezos could write that check tomorrow and that would be a percentage point of his total net worth. I’m all this for people who dare to dream, and dream even bigger, but also dream of a world where the absolutely stupid social ills that still exist in the world today are dealt with by those who can afford it. “
Global Citizen Live which will cover the gamut from pop stars HER, Lizzo, Lorde and Ed Sheeran to rockers Coldplay, Green Day and Metallica and international artists from Andrea Bocelli and Lang Lang to Angelique Kidjo and Femi Kuti will take place on six continents. Live events are scheduled for Central Park in New York, Champ de Mars in Paris, as well as venues in London and Los Angeles. Performances and hosted segments will originate from Sydney; Rio de Janeiro; Seoul, South Korea; and Lagos, Nigeria.
Like almost all of the group’s events, Global Citizen Live will encourage millions of fans to urge their governments or individual businesses to donate or take action to advance the group’s goal of ending extreme poverty in the world. ‘by 2030. Evans said that goal suffered setbacks because of COVID-19 and the resulting economic stagnation, pushing 150 million people into extreme poverty.
“It is very important for me to be a part of this historic event to raise awareness and encourage actions to help the Ethiopian people during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are facing,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “It will be an honor to play and help provide support to these citizens who are suffering so badly.”
Also participating will be Adam Lambert, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, Tiwa Savage and Usher. Ticket details and city performances, along with additional performers, will be announced in August.
“The artist community is very selective about what they all rally around around, and the feeling I had is that there is an incredible appetite to be a part of it,” Evans said.
The event is supported by leaders from around the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
Evans said education issues will also be in the spotlight at the event, which hopes to bring 4.5 million children back to school by raising $ 400 million. Only one in three children in the world can access distance learning. And the number of children whose studies were interrupted has increased by 50% since 2020.
“I always say people care about either planetary issues or social issues,” Evans said. “For September, we are aiming for both.”
It is an ambitious program. Evans said he has hope because of Global Citizen’s previous successes this year.
In May, the organization sponsored VAX Live, which generated more than 26 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and $ 302 million for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator initiative, which includes the COVAX program of the World Health Organization for a more equitable distribution of vaccines. The event, which included appearances by President Joe Biden as well as the Duke of Sussex, helped raise the issue of vaccine sharing globally.
“I think VAX Live has changed the dialogue and has actually resulted in vaccines that will be shared,” Evans said. “Yes, $ 302 million is still a small amount of money compared to what we need to accomplish. Our ambitions are much bigger for September. And that’s why we are uniting the whole world for it.”
