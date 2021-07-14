WandaVision director to direct new Star Trek movie





WandaVision director Matt shakman is set to take the helm of the next Star Trek movie. On the heels of 23 magical Emmy nominations for the acclaimed Marvel and Disney Plus series, veteran television director (and former child actor) Shakman has reportedly picked Trek as only his second big screen outing. Shakman was one of the people behind WandaVision, the first MCU series to air on Disney Plus, which paved the way for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier andLoki, which has just confirmed a second season. Now I know what you’re thinking: which Star Trek movie are we talking about? In recent years, there have been more rumors of Trek projects than toy phasers at a cosplay convention. JJ Abrams’ 2009 big-screen reboot of the space saga led to two sequels, but the franchise looked uncertain after 2016 Star Trek Beyond. Trek continued on the small screen with Discovery, Lower decks and Picard on the streaming service Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access), while Noah Hawley and Quentin Tarantinotried to write a new movie. Even if this release hits Warp Speed, it’s unclear whether Starfleet Uniforms will once again be handed over to Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, and the rest of the reboot’s cast. Shakman previously directed The Great, Succession, The Boys, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mad Men, Fargo and Game of Thrones.Deadline reports that the Trek script will be written by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who co-wrote Captain Marvel and the 2018 tomb Raider. Between them, the two writers would work on the Spider-man spin-off, Silver Sable, a cinematic version of theAndy Weir novel Artemis and a short-circuit restart. The pair have also been linked with movies based on Hasbro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Visionaries, and MASK toys, but these will likely stick around in the 1980s where they belong. New movies coming in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

See all photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/wandavision-director-to-helm-new-star-trek-movie/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos