The pre-wedding festivities of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya begin. View the photo





Disha Parmar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shred) Strong points Disha shared a glimpse of her wedding celebrations on Wednesday

She can be seen getting ready for her pre-wedding festivities in the photo

She looks cute in the picture New Delhi: To finish! The pre-wedding festivities of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have begun. The couple are getting married on Friday. On Wednesday, Disha Parmar shared a glimpse of herself getting ready for the wedding celebrations and wrote: “So it starts” with a red heart icon. In the photo, Disha Parmar can be seen wearing a wedding dress and sitting in a chair as she prepares for her pre-wedding festivities. Her Instagram story has left her fans very excited and just like us, they can’t wait to see the photos from Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s wedding festivities. See the actress’ Instagram story here: On Monday, Disha Parmar shared stunning photos of herself from her bachelorette party. Her post was made special by Rahul, who left a beloved comment for the actress that read: “My bride”. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar made their relationship official on Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year. On Tuesday, the couple announced their wedding in a joint statement which read: “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with all of you. We are delighted to announce that our wedding will take place on July 16, 2021. . We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. “ Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar co-star in singer’s single Yaad Teri which was released in 2019. Their new music video titled madhanya also very trendy on the Internet. Rahul is known to have appeared on reality TV shows like Indian Idol season 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. Disha Parmar is known for her performances in TV shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Saraswatichandra.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/disha-parmar-and-rahul-vaidyas-pre-wedding-festivities-begin-see-pic-2486475 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

