Tiger King: Nicolas Cage says he won’t play Joe Exotic in Amazon series





Think of this as the Nicolas cage project that escaped. The Oscar winner (and owner of exotic animals himself) would have been unlocked to play King tigers Exotic Joe in an Amazon limited series, more than a year after the series was announced. This eight-episode project, from the creators of American Vandal, was to be based on both popular Netflix docuseries and a Texas monthly item. Cage says Variety Tuesday that the show is unlikely to happen and even if it does, it will not be a part of it. We should clear the file, he said. I read two great scripts, which I found to be excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that this was material that had become a past time because it took it so long to come together. . Cage, who was also scheduled to produce the show, continued: They felt at one point it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and is no longer relevant. The series would have followed the charismatic mule Exotic as he fought to keep control of his Oklahoma zoo in the face of the horde of alien cats who called him the Tiger King in the first place. (Exotic was condemned to 22 years in prison in January last year for planning a murder plot and incurring other wildlife violations.) Sources close to the project said Variety that the series could be purchased from other streamers and networks by CBS Studios. Amazon declined to comment on the status of shows at Variety. While the adjacent Cages * Tiger King * project is apparently no longer relevant, Peacock is betting that his own Exotic Joe the series remains relevant. Production is currently underway on this rival miniseries, featuring Kate mckinnon as the sworn enemy of the aliens, Carole baskinanother big cat enthusiast and the founder of Big Cat Rescue. Shell star alongside John cameron mitchell like exotic, Kyle MacLachlan as Howard baskin, William Fichtner as a reality TV producer Rick kirkham (replacement Dennis quaid), Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Sam keeley as John Finlay, and Nat Wolff like Travis Maldonado. The Peacocks project is based on Wonderys Exotic Joe Podcast. While it all sounds grand, there will always be a part of us that yearns for Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic and his take on Here Kitty Kitty that could’ve been. More great stories from Vanity Show An Exclusive Deep Dive Into Peter Jacksons The Beatles: Come Back

