Entertainment
Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford are offering a house in Hollywood for $ 18.5 million (or $ 45,000 per month)
After more than three decades, Oscar-winning duo Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford are planning to sell their Hollywood estate.
The couple, now based on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, are offering the home two ways: renting for $ 45,000 a month or selling for $ 18.5 million. They will weigh their options based on the type of offers they receive, according to listing agents.
Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackfords at Longtime Los Angeles Home
Near Runyon Canyon Park, the Monterey-Spanish-style resort features large entertainment spaces and distinctive teal shutters.
Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford’s longtime Los Angeles home is hitting the market for rent for $ 45,000 a month, or for sale for $ 18.5 million.
When he rents, it’s good for me because I can hang on to a place that I love. But on the other hand, maybe it’s time to turn it over… and let someone else enjoy this truly special place, Mr Hackford said.
The couple moved there in the 1980s, long before their 1997 nuptials. It was the first house we lived in together, Ms Mirren said. Over the following years, the couple racked up several Oscar nominations. Mirren for his performances in films like The Madness of King George and Gosford Park; Mr. Hackford, whose films include An Officer and a Gentleman, was nominated for his work on Ray. Ms. Mirren went on to win an Oscar for his performance in The Queen.
Ms Mirren said she was blown away by the history of the house. The 6-acre property was built around 1908 for Dustin Farnum, a silent movie star of the day. He was the star of The Squaw Man, a 1914 silent western drama directed by Cecil B. DeMille and Oscar C. Apfel which is widely recognized as one of the earliest feature films ever made in Hollywood.
The house has only passed through a small number of owners since, Mr Hackford said. It was owned by newspaper columnist and film producer Mark Hellinger, whose short story The World Moves On inspired the 1939 film The Roaring Twenties, starring Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney. It was later owned by Gail Patrick, an actress and one of Hollywood’s early producers. She was executive producer of the television series Perry Mason, which aired in the 1950s and 1960s. Mr. Hackford said he bought the house from Mrs. Patrick’s widower in the 1980s.
It’s very unusual to have a house that is, you know, over 100 years old and only had four owners at that time, because houses in LA often sell out, Mr Hackford said. We have always felt very lucky with the pedigree of this house and the fact that all the people who lived there were all artists who worked in Hollywood.
I’ve always loved the history of Los Angeles, added Ms. Mirren. When I first came to LA I had a vintage cara that all Brits have. I was always quite surprised that the people who lived in Los Angeles didn’t seem to respect history as much as I did, or even didn’t know history as much as I did.
The Monterey-Spanish-style resort sits at the edge of Runyon Canyon Park, which has grown in popularity with hikers over the years they’ve lived there. Taylor came running up and Id slowly walked behind him, Mrs. Mirren laughed.
The estate sits at the end of a private winding driveway surrounded by trees, approximately half a mile from Hollywood Boulevard, and offers views of the city. The 6,600 square foot main house is Mediterranean in style with a terracotta-colored roof and distinctive teal shutters. It was rebuilt in the 1930s, Mr Hackford said.
Over the years, Ms Mirren and Mr Hackford have done renovations and upgrades, but they said they tried to stay true to the look of the house when they bought it. The five-bedroom home features a series of sprawling living and entertainment spaces, including a wood-paneled library and a large living room that opens onto a patio and features a fireplace. There is also a wood-paneled bar and dining area that seats at least 10 people. The property also includes a large swimming pool and a three bedroom guest house.
Although it’s a big house, it doesn’t look like a big house, Ms Mirren said. You don’t feel like a pea in a huge rattling pod.
Joyce Rey and Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Realty have the list.
