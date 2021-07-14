Harry Styles Announces US Tour Rescheduled for Fall; UK pending





After panic settled among some Harry Styles fans as news of some tour dates postponed but not others, spirits calmed – at least in the United States – as the pop superstar UK has revealed a full list of new dates for the US side of its release, which was originally scheduled to run from April through October of last year. The news was less good for British fans, who were told that European tour dates – “for obvious reasons” – were “just not possible at the moment”. Once (re) scheduled to debut in August, the US Tour will now begin September 4 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and end with a trio of Los Angeles-area shows at the Forum on November 17, 19, and 20. Three cities were added to the tour amid the latest rescheduling: Uncasville, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and a second date at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in addition to the previously scheduled one. Jenny Lewis will open all dates except the two at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 30 and 31. In an Instagram post, Styles wrote, “’Love on Tour’ is coming out across the United States in September and I couldn’t be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, my band and my team is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective websites of the sites to ensure that we can all be together safely. Please note that some dates have changed and new shows have been added. To everyone in the UK and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it’s just not possible at the moment. I will be sharing more news about shows around the world and new music soon. I love you all so much. I am very excited and can’t wait to see you. The Complete US Itinerary: 9/4/21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

7/9/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/9/21 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center

11/9/21 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center

09/13/21 Houston, Texas Toyota Center

09/15/21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

09/17/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

09/18/21 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

09/20/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

09/22/21 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

09/24/21 Chicago, IL United Center

09/25/21 Chicago, IL United Center

09/29/21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

10/01/21 Nashville, Tennessee Bridgestone Arena

10/3/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/4/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/7/21 Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/8/21 ft. BB&T Center in Lauderdale, Florida

10/10/21 Tampa, Florida Amalie Arena

12/10/21 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/14/21 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/16/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/18/21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10/21/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena – NEW SHOW

10/23/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

10/25/21 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/27/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

10/28/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

10/30/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/31/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

11/3/21 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

7/11/21 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

11/8/21 Portland, OR Moda Center

10/11/21 Sacramento, CA Golden Center 1

11/11/21 San José, California SAP Center

11/13/21 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

11/15/21 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

11/17/21 Los Angeles, California The Forum

11/19/21 Los Angeles, California The Forum

11/20/21 Los Angeles, California The Forum

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/music/news/harry-styles-announces-rescheduled-u-s-tour-for-fall-european-dates-not-possible-at-this-time-1235019849/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos