Instagram, jobs, apps and everything you need to know





Netflix’s new reality TV show My unorthodox life takes a look at the life of Julia Haart, who left the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community she grew up in almost a decade ago and has since founded a fashion empire. She is now CEO of the modeling agency Elite World Group, and the show follows her and her business partner, Robert Brotherton, as they navigate the stress of running such a large company. The series also features Julias’ husband, ex-husband and four children, including his daring and free-spirited daughter, Miriam. Learn more about the 21-year-old below. Miriam is part of an eccentric family Miriam is the third oldest Haart child behind her law student brother Shlomo and sister Batsheva, an influencer with over a million followers on TIC Tac. The youngest of the Haart siblings is Aron, who is still in high school and has the strongest ties left with their Orthodox Jewish community. Miriam is the least religious of the group, taking her mother and fully embracing a modern lifestyle. Miriam is an app developer Miriam is currently attending Stanford University and is on track to graduate from computer science in 2022, according to her. Instagram cinema. Through his LinkedIn, she has already developed several skills in the fields of virtual and augmented reality as well as quantum computing. She notes a particular interest in cognitive science and artificial intelligence, but her real ambition seems to be the development of applications. She said on Unorthodox life that she is passionate about creating apps that empower women, and she personal website details the many iOS compatible apps she has already created, some of which have won rewards for. She was also a project manager at tech company Yewno, where she created a platform that allows students to research, collaborate, and publish articles in peer-reviewed journals. Miriam’s enterprising demeanor doesn’t seem to be slowing down, as according to the personal statement on her website, she has started working on everything from genome hacking and cybersecurity to preventing college campus sexual assault! meeting life with miriam Miriam, who is blatantly bisexual, spends Season 1 exploring her sexuality, with a number of men and women (and, much to Batshevas’ chagrin, sometimes with them at work parties). She specifies on the show that she is not looking for a serious relationship, although her sister has posted a Instagram photo in May of her, her husband Ben, Miriam and a woman Miriam seems to be dating captioned our first double date. However, there isn’t much evidence to glean from Miriam’s Instagram as to whether or not she is in a relationship. Instead, her feed talks about what you’d expect from a rich, fun-loving 21-year-old, including TikToks with Batsheva and lots of travel photos from places like South Africa, Italy, Australia, Israel, India, and Greece. What is most evident is her love for her family, which she posts on frequently. I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have both a best friend, a mentor, an educator and a mother, she wrote in April. birthday message to mom. You inspire me every day to reach Mars and I am so happy to be able to take over the world with you by my side.

