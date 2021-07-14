Burt County Fair returns to normal events Friday | New

Entertainment
OAKLAND After a year delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Burt County Fair is back with animal shows, cornhole tournaments, live music and more.
Dale Miller, chairman of the Burt County Fair, said he was ready to see the fair return to normal.
Last year we just had the 4-H cattle competition, so it was just a two-day deal, he said. So, it’s pretty cool to have a full fair as usual, that’s what was planned this year.
Planning for the fair this year has been relatively easy, Miller said.
It wasn’t really too bad. We have retired a few of our animators, he said. But most were ready to hit the road again. It has gone really well so far.
Miller said it was another good change of pace from last year.
It was difficult, he said of the planning process.
The fair had to take precautions to ensure sanitary measures were followed and had to fill out forms with the health department, Miller said.
Still, the board made the most of a bad situation, he said.
We did really well, Miller said.
Miller said the kids in 4-H could show off their plans and seemed to appreciate the opportunity, although it lacked most of the usual activities and excitement that usually comes with a fair.
After last year, Miller thinks people are ready to go back to the fun fair, and he expects to see more attendance than usual, as long as the weather permits.
People are ready to go out and go to a fair, he said.
THE BURT COUNTY FAIR starts at 10 a.m. on Friday July 16, with a poultry show, and the carnival opens at 5 p.m. The main event on Friday is the guitar duel, which starts at 8 p.m.
On Saturdays, a cornhole tournament begins at 10 a.m. and is followed at noon by a show by the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association. The main entertainment on Saturday night is the Lonestar group with guest Travis Denning, which will start at 6pm.
Sunday’s events include a parade at 4 p.m., followed by a barbecue for county ranchers, an Omaha Circus Arts show starting at 5 p.m. and a demolition derby at 6:30 p.m.
All events are free except the concert and the demolition derby.
Miller said he didn’t have a single favorite event.
It’s sort of a big package, he said. It’s just fun to be able to enjoy it all.
