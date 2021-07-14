Charlie Robinson, actor of “Night Court”, has died





Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor whose credits ranged from theatrical productions to films to his longtime role as court clerk Mac Robinson on the sitcom Night Court, has died aged 75. Robinson died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to his manager, Lisa DiSante-Frank. The cause was linked to advanced cancer. Charlie Robinson was the love of my life, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, his wife and fellow actress Dolorita Noonan-Robinson said in a statement. He was truly the actor who worked, and with all his passions, his profession took center stage, his family being the wind under his wings, so that he could climb to incredible heights! On behalf of my husband and family, thank you for being part of the audience. Robinson who has had roles in films including Secret Santa and Miss Lettie and Me and scene credits including Driving Miss Daisy and Fences was from Houston. In his teens he sang with a local band that later became nationally known, Archie Bell and the Drells. His acting career began in the late 1960s when he joined the Studio 7 School in Houston. He made his film debut with a brief role in Drive, He Said, a 1971 release directed by Jack Nicholson, and worked steadily for the next 50 years. Besides Night Court, which ran from 1984 to 1992, he also appeared in the famous but short-lived Buffalo Bill; Home improvement; The game; and Hart of Dixie, among other series. Robinson has performed regularly at the Pasadena Playhouse and the South Coast Repertory, where he received rave reviews for his portrayal of Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman. Recent credits included the TV movie Some Old Black Man and the play The Last Romance, in which he appeared with Michael Learned. Besides his wife, Robinson is survived by four children, Charlie, Luca, Christian and Byron, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

