A report on forced sterilizations | Federal funds flowing to East Hollywood | Daily Digest morning edition

A report on forced sterilizations | Federal funds flowing to East Hollywood
Today, a virtual meeting will take place concerning a new park that will be created under the 6th Street Bridge, which will connect Boyle Heights and DTLA.
Jess Sanchez, editor
Today’s weather: Mostly sunny and 86
NEWS AND NOTES
Boyle Heights: Nurses at USC Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital started a two-day strike due to a staff shortage, the use of outside contractors and other issues. ABC7
Boyle heights: A CBS2 / KCAL9 employee was injured after someone threw a large rock through the window of the station van. CBS2
East Hollywood: The family of an 80-year-old man last seen in the 1400 Edgemont Street blockasks the public to help him find him. KNX
THE LAST
The history of sterilizations at a Boyle Heights hospital
Between 1968 and 1974, more than 200 women were sterilized in LAC + USC Medical Center. Consent, if given, may have been misinformed or made under duress, say the women and their advocates.
This is the story that LA County supervisors face as they consider possibly providing reparations to surviving women. On Tuesday, the board approved a proposal from President Hilda L. Solis to explore the feasibility of repairs.
The women, many who were predominantly Spanish-speaking, were sterilized after going to hospital to give birth, some through emergency cesarean sections. Some said they thought they were signing forms to approve cesarean sections or pain relievers – so they didn’t have their tubes tied.
The practice at LAC + USC coincided with the end of a statewide sterilization program – the Asexualization Act, which lasted from 1909 to 1979, according to the Associated Press. California now appears likely to approve repairs of up to $ 25,000 for those who have been sterilized by the state, according to the Associated Press. But that wouldn’t apply to women sterilized at LAC + USC Medical Center.
A civil rights lawsuit over sterilizations has failed. The proceedings had faded from public memory until the 2015 release of PBS’s documentary “No Ms Bebs”.
In 2018, county supervisors apologized to women who had been sterilized at LAC-USC and offered to place a plaque on the hospital grounds to express their regret. But that’s not enough, says Solis.
“Now we are taking concrete steps to provide support, including potential financial redress for the damage inflicted on these women, who were predominantly Latinx, at LAC + USC,” Solis said in a statement.
Read more in The Eastsider
Federal funds flowing to East Hollywood
Federal Budget 2021-2022 includes funds for several community projects selected byCongressman Adam Schiff for the 28th Congressional District.
East Hollywood’s list of projects includes$ 1.6 million forLos Angeles Children’s Hospitalpurchase genome sequencing equipment; $ 1 million for the creation of aThai town marketbusiness incubator and $ 975,000 forLA City Collegeto provide tutoring, food and housing assistance and other services to 500 students through the LACCs Basic Needs project.
EASTERN ESTIDATES
Jeanette Godoy, who resides in Glassell Park and Jordan Tyler Kessler of Silver Lake will star in the upcoming premiere of “The Last, Best Small Town”, a modern-day “Our Town”, atWill Geers Theatricum Botanicumin Topanga. Godoy holds a master’s degree in theater with a double major in performance and costume design from UCLA’s School of Drama, Film and Television, while Kessler is a recent graduate from USC.
CALENDAR
July 14th: Alonzo King LINES Ballet
July 15th :The GOP Civil War with Miles Taylor, Former Homeland Security Officer
Go here for more details and more events
