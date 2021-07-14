Entertainment
With the reopening of cinemas, employees choose optimism
Bearden: We had all heard about the rise of COVID around the world. It’s almost like you can see a car crash coming and prepare for it; you know, we don’t have a force field around America. Then, of course, just as it looked like things were going to stop, Alamo sent a letter letting us know we were going to be shut down. They gave us a rent exemption letter to show your landlord or anyone you need to notify.
James M. Wood, General Manager, El Capitan Theater: I worked here for 20 years and dreamed of being the general manager of this big movie palace on Hollywood Boulevard. I became Managing Director at the end of February 2020. In my wildest dreams, I never thought I would have to close the theater three weeks after starting my new job.
Cassie Gratton, Executive Director, Laemmle Glendale and Laemmle NewHall: I was watching the news on Sunday and heard that all theaters were closing from tomorrow. I called my boss and I thought, hey, they just said the theaters were over, and he said, let me get back to you. That Monday, I had to come to the theater and take everything apart. It was crazy.
Jim Nicola, Managing Director, Landmarks Nuart TheaterWe had started to have guests who were scheduled to appear for Q&A starting to cancel, and the cast of Rocky Horror chose not to perform this weekend. So we knew it was getting serious. There was still some hope that we were going to get by on a limited schedule. But then the news broke that we were shutting down. It was a sad day, turn off everything in the theater and walk away.
Brenden Perella, theater host, El Capitan Theater: I was here on the last day. It was really shocking. You know, you work, you are busy, and then out of nowhere it has to stop. Not by your choice or even by the choice of jobs, the world was shutting down.
Shelly Bridges, CEO of Landmark: I remember going shopping that night and the shelves were empty and I was like, okay, well, I’m not going to have a paycheck, and I don’t know how unemployment works. It was just weird. Every week you think, Oh, maybe next week, maybe next week. And it kept getting pushed further and further back.
Perella: I work in a skate park for the town of Glendale next door and it’s outside so for the first two months I was kept busy working there. Then they decided it was time to shut down even the outdoor things.
Gratton: My wife works at a vegan restaurant called Wild Chive in Long Beach. They had just bought their bricks and mortar and were to open last June in the midst of a pandemic. So I helped them open the restaurant and started working part-time with them. It was a way for me to keep busy and they needed help, so it worked.
Nicolas: I have two other managers, and I think they were a little more productive [during the shutdown] than I was. One self-published a children’s book with amazing watercolors; another learned an effects editing program. I spent most of my days taking the dogs out for two and a half hour walks through Cheviot Hills.
Bridges: I started a YouTube channel on unemployment to have a way to get this information out to my staff without it officially coming from the company. Unfortunately, I found that a lot of people needed this kind of content, so I liked it. In some ways, there were some bright spots that came out of this year: people doing projects they had long put off, finishing things they had put on the back burner, spending time with their families. Two employees wrote novels while they were away.
Bearden: I thought, just let me go ahead and take this time, go unemployed for a minute, and focus on playing, writing, reading. I started reading the Game of Thrones books. I was just trying to put stuff in my creative cookie jar.
