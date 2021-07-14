“Gunpowder Milkshake” review: Karen Gillan and Lena Headey star in Netflix movie Aciton

Girls with guns are a familiar combination of exploitation, but it all depends on how they use them. In this case, the main assassin, Sam, is played by Karen Gillan (of the “Jumanji” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchises), a very dangerous person who inadvertently kills the wrong guy.

These events complicate Sam’s relationship with a dark outfit known as The Firm, led by a character played by Paul Giamatti. “When they need someone to clean up their mess, they send me,” Sam explains in a voiceover.

Sadly, Sam makes his own mess by killing the son of a rival cabal, leaving his leader determined to take revenge. At the same time, one of her missions goes awry, leaving Sam the reluctant protector of an eight-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman), adding an additional degree of difficulty in staying alive when the bad guys decide to “send it all out.” the world “after his.

What to do? Well, there’s an unexpected visit from Sam’s long-lost mother, herself a master murderer named Scarlet (“Game of Thrones'” Lena Headey), and the equally deadly aunts who raised her, performed. by Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino and Michelle Yeoh.