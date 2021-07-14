Top 5 places to visit for live shows this weekend in Sebastian





We are so lucky to have so many talented musicians in and around our small town. So go out this weekend and enjoy! Please be patient with your waiters and bartenders as most of Sebastian’s restaurants and bars are lack of staff, and make sure you stay hydrated. It should be almost 90 degrees. Tina’s Top 5 Entertainment Picks July 16-18: (in chronological order) Tree Frogs to Capt Hirams Blue front porch at Pareidolia Brewing Company Johnny & The Blaze at Earl’s Hideaway Kat Riggins at Earl’s Hideaway Reggae Series Week 7: Joint Operation with the Strongbacks to Capt Hirams Sandbar Friday July 16: 3:00 p.m. Tree Frogs at Capt Hirams Sandbank

5:00 p.m. Dinner (open to the public) at the American Legion Post 189 (807 Louisiana Sebastian Ave.)

5:00 p.m. Low Key at Mulligans Beach House

5:00 p.m. Oscar at the Cuban restaurant Las Palmas

6:00 p.m. Johnny Debt Performs & Rockstar Lobster Food Truck at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co.

6:30 p.m. Front Porch Blues at Pareidolia Brewing Company

7:00 p.m. Redfish at the Tiki Bar & Grill

7:30 p.m. Kayci Jo & The Down-Lows at Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 p.m. Johnny & The Blaze at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Saturday July 17: 10 a.m. Children’s fishing tournament at Fermes LaPorte

12:00 p.m. Smoked on the Water Food Truck at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co. (until 6:00 p.m.)

1:00 p.m. TBA at Tiki Bar & Grill

2:00 p.m. Relentless at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge

3:00 p.m. LMN to Capt Hirams Sandbar

4:00 p.m. Steve Hodak and Melanie Vaughen at The Old Fish House in Grant

5:00 p.m. Thomas Bowman at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co.

5:00 p.m. Oscar at the Cuban restaurant Las Palmas

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House

6:00 p.m. Panama at Barefoot Bay Lakeside (Must have a Barefoot Bay resident or guest pass)

7:00 p.m. Tumbleweed at Tiki Bar & Grill

7:30 p.m. Jasmine Cain at Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 p.m. Crash Rocket at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Sunday July 18: 2:00 p.m. Kat Riggins at Earl’s Hideaway

2:00 p.m. Reggae Series Week 7: Joint Operation with the Strongbacks at Capt Hirams Sandbar

2:00 p.m. Front Porch Blues at Tiki Bar & Grill

3:00 p.m. Matt Manning at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co.

3:00 p.m. John Mc Donald at The Old Fish House in Grant

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House

5:00 p.m. Oscar at the Cuban restaurant Las Palmas

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House

5:00 p.m. Oscar at the Cuban restaurant Las Palmas

6:30 p.m. Karaoke from Capt to Capt Hirams Sandbar

