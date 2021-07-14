Glam Doll from Bollywood Malaika Arora’s Diet Secrets

Bollywood fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is a great inspiration to all weight watchers. She not only creates awareness among her fans by sharing her stunning photos and workout videos, but she also makes the fashion connoisseur stunned with her sartorial wardrobe choices.

Late on, she revealed all of her diet secrets and let her fans know how she stays in shape by following a healthy diet.

Malaika started with her morning routine. “I do intermittent fasting so I don’t eat anything in the morning because my last meal is at 7 am-7:30pm. So I fast for about 4-6pm. I start my day with plenty of fluids, which is l lukewarm water, ghee or coconut oil in the morning. The liquid can be whatever you like plain water, jeera water or water with lime. all this in the morning and I break my fast with nuts – nuts and a mixture of nuts that I have.

Then comes the middle of the meal of the day: “I have a real full breakfast, which includes some carbohydrates and good fats. I have something to nibble on at night – a very light, healthy snack. And I have dinner at 7 p.m. So it can be a little of everything – vegetables, or if you are a meat eater, then meat, eggs, or a little legumes or lentils. I split it up and make sure I try to have as many of a meal as healthy as possible. And that’s all. I have nothing left after 7 p.m.

Finally, she concluded by saying, “Mostly all of my meals are home cooked, I rarely eat out”.