Hollywood foreign press presented Golden Globes reform plan

Eldridges’ suggestion of 50 more voters would be a 63 percent increase. But those voters would not become members, at least not immediately. This means that they would not receive the same financial compensation as the current members, who would become employees, with continuing tenures, of the new for-profit company, and would have responsibilities that include the production of content that can be used to promote. the Globes. (A nonprofit HFPA arm would also continue to exist, with responsibilities that include charitable giving; the organization says it has donated $ 45 million in the past 28 years. On Wednesday, Mr Boehly said proposed that the charity expand its mission, including endowing journalism chairs at one or more historically black colleges and universities.)

The foreign press association has been under fire since February, when a large Los Angeles Times article revealed, among other things, that the group had no black members, had over $ 50 million in cash at the end of October, and paid members large sums for serving on committees. Since then, the newspaper has continued to scrutinize the organization, publishing more than 40 articles on its issues and the latest Globes.

During the Globes telecast on February 28, members of the foreign press association pledged to diversify the group. A series of changes were announced in early May. They included increasing group membership by 50% over the next year and a half and hiring diversity consultants (those initially hired to do the work resigned in protest). They also said they planned to hire a research firm to seek out potential candidates to lead the group and had retained a law firm to help implement the reforms.

But Hollywood has long wanted to close its eyes to the problematic cogs of the repulsed group. Netflix has said it will not be working with the organization unless further changes are made. Amazon and WarnerMedia have said the same. Scarlett Johansson said in a statement that the organization’s press conferences bordered on sexual harassment, and Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe trophies. A group of more than 100 advertising agencies that serve the entertainment industry have vowed a boycott.

All of that, and the knowledge that ratings for the February show fell sharply, prompted NBC to cancel the organization’s 2022 awards.

We continue to believe the HFPA is engaged in meaningful reform, the network said at the time. However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we are convinced that the HFPA needs time to get it right.