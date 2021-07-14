Anushka Sharma shares glam PSA and reminds fans to wear masks | Bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a new public service announcement video on Instagram but with a cute twist. She is seen wearing a mask, turning her hair and filming herself.

In the video, Anushka Sharma is seen showing off her new short hair. She wears a gray shirt, rings and a gold necklace with a medallion, a star and the letter “A” hanging from it. Along with the video, Anushka wrote, “It’s a reminder to wear your mask.”



Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post.



Anushka recently celebrated the six month birthday of her daughter, Vamika. She and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, celebrated the special day with a picnic in the park with their baby. Sharing photos of the same, she wrote: “Her smile can change our whole world! Hope we can both live up to the love you are looking at us with, kid. Happy 6 months to the three of us. . “

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter in January. After her birth, the couple asked photographers not to click or post their photos and videos. Hello, Thank you for all the love you have given us over the years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have just one request for you. We want to protect our child’s privacy and we need your help and support, ”the couple wrote in their note to the paparazzi.

The actor was last seen in Zero in 2018. She took a hiatus after the film, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, did not perform well at the box office. Since then, Anushka has produced two successful projects: Paatak Lok on Amazon Prime and Bulbbul on Netflix.

His next production with be Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil, the son of Irrfan Khan.