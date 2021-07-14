What you need to know about Aline, the unofficial Celine Dion biopic

In which Valrie Lemercier, 57, embodies the singer at all ages of life, including 5 years.

Photo: JEAN MARIE LEROY / Gaumont

I realized early on that I was going to experience something wonderfully crazy Aline Dieu, the unofficial Celine Dion biopic of writer-director-star Valrie Lemercier, which premiered in Cannes on Tuesday with a combination of amazement and fun. Lemercier plays Aline Dieu (French for Aline God), foreshadowing the very slight artistic license taken with biographical details here. The film, which features some of Dions’ songs but not his name, opens with a photo of Lemercier as Dion later in life, lying in her all-white bed in her all-white bedroom, with her children sprawled around. her, wearing an all-white outfit, white sunglasses and white headphones, with a few white votive candles lining the bed. Instantly, and without any explanation, the film goes back in time to 1932, the year when Aline / Célines’ parents met in Quebec and quickly began releasing their 14 children, culminating with the addition surprise at the end of life of the talented supernatural One Line.

Seconds later, Aline is 4 or 5 years old and performs at an older sibling marriage. At first, we spot her from behind, looking like a normal child in every way: normal height, normal hair, normal body proportions. Then, the angle of the camera changes, and we see Aline from the front. The eye and the brain instantly understand that something is fundamentally wrong. We no longer look at the face and body of a child. We look at the face and body of a 57-year-old woman, reduced to the size of a child. Struck down and thrown deep into the abyss of the Uncanny Valley, I had a hard time accepting what was happening. I thought briefly about the Ukrainian orphan who was perhaps in fact a 40-year-old woman, and wondered if she had also been an inspiration to Lemercier. In the end, I accepted the gonzo choice as one that could only be made by a true Celine Dion fan.

A line works because it vibrates on the same frequency as Celine Dion herself, who is, notoriously, a bonkers nut: bonkers, a little awkward, deeply serious, shamelessly emotional, unafraid to do something weird in the name of art. Although Celine Dion has nothing to do with this project, her wacky energy is above all else. Looking at Lemercier, I laughed, I cried, I rooted for Celine Aline as she got a makeover and tried to seduce an old man. Considering we’ve got some time (maybe, eternity) before A line reached the United States, I described the most important aspects of the film in the hope of communicating my transcendent experience with it.

The film is presented as a loosely inspired fiction based on the life of Dions. Celine Dion hasn’t commented on the movie, but if she did, I bet she would laugh maniacally and say, Let’s go ?

I did not know Lemercier’s work before my transformative experience with A line, but in the hours that followed, I learned that she was a singer, screenwriter, director, and actress with a sort of blind, crazy confidence that I find inspiring. She’s given Princess Diana that kind of unofficial biopic treatment before. She also made a weird movie in which she plays a racist white woman who develops some kind of skin condition that makes it black (?), which potentially looks problematic of the exact way the privileged French tend to grapple with race.

No, Alines ‘voice is voiced by soprano Victoria Sio, who makes a strange Celine Dion, albeit with a little less vocal riffs and devoid of the sweet madness that permeates Celines’ work. But Lemercier makes an incredible physical impression of Celine Dion, especially when she puts together her wacky facial expressions and dance moves.

Most of the songs in the movie are famous Celines covers: River Deep, Mountain High, What a Wonderful World, and Nature Boy, among others. There is also a lot of his stuff in French here. But most impressive is that the film manages to secure the rights to My Heart Will Go On and recreates Celines’ famous performance of the song at the Oscars. Somehow they still had the budget to recreate his huge Florida villa as well.

Yes me too. The answer is complicated. Celine Dion is a figure of the camp in itself, and Lemercier seems to understand it well. However, there is also a deep seriousness to the procedure, everyone involved takes the film very seriously, albeit with an undeniable undercurrent of awkwardness. There are a few nods to the audience, for example, when she first meets her much older manager, Guy-Claude (a replacement for Celines’ actual manager and future husband, Ren Anglil), he does. calls Celine. His mom corrects him: No, it’s Aline. There is also an incredibly funny sequence where she gets lost in her villa on the way back from the pool.

The film sells this relationship so hard that, in the end, I was completely disheartened when Aline and Guy-Claude were separated by the cold hands of death. Oddly enough, it helps that Aline has the face of a 57 year old woman when they first meet, and that Guy-Claude (Sylvain Marcel) shows no sexual interest in her until she practically throws herself on him at 20. help this mother of Alines (a scene thief, Olympia Dukakis-in-Dreamer-esque Danielle Fichaud) is furious about it all for years, threatening to fire Guy-Claude, calling him a big prune, and audibly crying when the two consume their relationship.

Anyway, this is all weird at first, but A line do a great job of portraying the couple as sweet French-Canadian soulmates who have the best interests at heart and, more importantly, are both bonkers. For example, at one point, Aline tells Guy-Claude that she is pregnant after years of battling infertility by writing BB in her carrot soup with her finger. Both find this normal.

Yes.

The main axis of the film, sometimes to its detriment, is Alines’ relationship with Guy-Claude: his strange beginnings, his happy environment, his tragic end. But we can see some of Celines’ most memorable moments recreated, like her residency at Caesars Palace, her Oscar performance, her tearful TV interview where she almost admits her controversial relationship with Ren, meeting her, and eventual deep attachment to her gay makeup artist / stylist accompanying her everywhere, and the period during which she was not allowed to speak due to damaged vocal cords.

He also delves into his complicated relationship with fame: Ultimately Celine / Aline is a family girl who is obsessed with her parents and babies, and finds life on the road / at Caesars Palace exhausting. At the end of the movie, she tells the ghost of Ren / Guy-Claude that she is exhausted and needs a break.

I’m glad you asked this specific question, as the movie spends a lot of time focusing on Alines’ thirst for food. We see her dipping a croissant in champagne at breakfast. We see her going to absolute town on a cheeseburger and fries. She poetically talks about her love for chocolate to a doctor who tells her she can’t have it anymore because it’s bad for her voice. All this is played out against Guy-Claude, who has to eat the aforementioned carrot soup because he has health problems. (She still eats that cheeseburger right next to him.)

This is a difficult question. The whole movie looks like a dream you might have after being put to the dentist. There is a scene where Guy-Claude proposes to Aline by placing a massive diamond ring in her ice cream, which appears to be a serious choking hazard. There’s a scene where Aline, who admits to her makeup artist that she’s never set foot on the streets of Vegas in 14 years, misses a residency show and wanders the city, sitting on benches and watching billboards of herself, with Elvis impersonators assuming she is an Aline Dieu impersonator. There’s a makeover montage where she goes from a clumsy 12-year-old girl with bad teeth to a shorter-haired flirtatious thanks to massive dental work and a workout class.

The film has a French release date in the fall, but it does not yet have a North American distributor. We can all agree that this needs to be corrected immediately. What is Netflix good for, if not that?

Yes, I do.