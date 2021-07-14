Live Bollywood dramas get lively rotation

NEW DELHI As Hollywood fans devour the evil Cruella de Vil in a live-action avatar in Emma Stone-starrer Cruella, India, animation studios are taking inspiration from franchises and popular Bollywood characters to answer to a growing audience.

“Dabangg – The Animated Series, an adaptation and re-imagining of Salman Khan’s three-movie franchise, Dabangg, which has grossed over INR 650 crore ($ 87.3 million) globally, is the latest space entrant that has seen an increase over the past five years.

Animation opened up another dimension to this character, Khan said. I hope all the children and their families will take the time to watch this together. The show is available on Cartoon Network and Disney + Hotstar VIP.

The eccentric Chulbul Pandey, one of Bollywood’s popular police characters due to his cheeky lines, cartoonish fighting moves and unique style as he faces evil to protect his city, is special for Khan.

For Cosmos-Maya, which marked its 10th year of original Indian IP creation and has work of various genres and narrative styles through animation, a project focused on the film franchise was missing from its shelves. Dabangg – The animated series filled this gap.

It has stellar revenue potential from a brand licensing and merchandising perspective, and there is creative satisfaction in being able to recreate and do justice to an audience favorite like Chulbul Pandey, said Anish Mehta, Managing Director of Cosmos-Maya, at Zenger News.

As with other players, the challenge was to create an animation of an existing character on the screen without taking away its essence.

Koi… Mil Gaya, the superhero film by filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, was among the first to inspire a spin-off animated series called J Bole Toh Jadoo, which aired on Nickelodeon in 2004. Later, Cartoon Network aired a series Kid Krrish from four animated films. inspired by Roshan’s “Krrish” franchise.

Smashing Simmba, inspired by the hit film by Bollywood director Rohit Shettys Simmba, was released on Pogo in 2020 when the pandemic impacted the production of live entertainment.

In previous years, Nickelodeon Sonic’s Golmaal Jr., Little Singham, and Fukrey Boyzzz were among the local animated IPs from Hindi films, especially in the action or comedy area.

After launching in April 2018, Little Singham had nearly doubled Discovery Kids’ ratings, taking the channel to No. 2 of its children’s genre in the country, according to a declaration by Reliance Animation, who produced the show in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Discovery Kids.

Indian box office giant Baahubali has also expanded its presence in the animation world with a five-season series Baahubali: The Lost Legends, an origin story of its two central characters Baahubali and Bhallaladeva. It aired on Colors TV on TV and the show also aired in the streaming space via Amazon Prime Video.

Immediately after the release of the first part of the film [in 2015], we thought we could tap the animation vertical and reach a new set of younger generation fans, Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Mediaworks, a producer of the film franchise, told Zenger News.

Children’s content is largely the driving force behind animation in India, according to industry experts who believe it is the result of audience perception and content creation.

However, the segment is on a growth trajectory and recorded a 10% peak in 2020 to reach INR 24.5 billion ($ 329 million), according to the FICCI-EY Indian Media and Entertainment Report 2021.

the report also stated that due to the increase in demand for original domestic content, not only from television but also streaming platforms, animation studios have shifted from content developers to intellectual property owners. , given that almost eight in ten children’s animated shows on television were at home. Indian shows grown in 2020.

Industry, experts say, is no longer just service-oriented.

Children willingly consume local animated characters such as Motu Patlu, Shiva, Rudra and Chhota Bhim, but also seem to like the Bollywood touch with shows modeled on films.

This demonstrates the long way that animation has come in India since the content was acquired from international studios, and there was no place for content originating in India for Indian audiences, says Uttam Pal Singh, director of Discovery Kids.

Chhota Bheem changed the trend about 13-14 years ago, Singh told Zenger News.

It was one of the hit Indian animated shows, and after that other actors started making local content and different character based shows.

But characters who resonated with audiences, whether through some connection to their upbringing, mythology, or a fan following, were needed to fill a gap in the segment.

This is how Little Singham entered the scene in 2018.

The animated versions are never just a pure adaptation. As Singh explained, it’s about taking the DNA of a movie, franchise, or character and adding more layers, angles, and characters to make it appealing and auspicious. to a new audience of children.

It cannot be a marketing gimmick. We have to adapt it in such a way that the character lives and breathes his own animated universe. A huge challenge for us is putting in more energy, getting more engagement, adding more ideas and thoughts that can keep bringing audiences back to the platform, he said. said, adding that adapting Bollywood films and developing characters that local audiences can relate to will be an ongoing affair in the Indian animation world.

In Hollywood, as live-action movies have been turned into animated artists, the reverse also seems to be happening with Disney remaking or revisiting a number of its animated classics, including The Little Mermaid and Pinocchio, in real action movies.

It makes the same logic for us as it does for any Hollywood producer brand expansion and revenue potential, Cosmos-Maya’s Mehta said.

A movie like Jungle Book gets a live avatar because, for that particular animated series, it was a new direction. Were animated content producers who saw similar potential for a live action series like Dabangg.

As to whether Indian viewers will ever overtake animation, that’s for children’s perception, Mehta said, we’ll do it, slowly but surely (but) for the foreseeable future, unless some great storyteller wants to. working on this kind of project in India, this category will largely cater to the children’s audience.

Budgets are also a big factor in Indian cinema, which is essentially a live action-centric industry, Yarlagadda said.

I do not see a substantial increase in budgets in animation. The content may appeal to a wider range of people, but that comes at a higher budget. And it’s a chicken and egg situation.

(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Amrita Das)



