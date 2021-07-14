Is “The Wire” the best TV show ever? Actor Glynn Turman Says Yes – CBS Chicago

(CBS Local) –“The Wire” debuted on HBO almost 20 years ago, and the Baltimore life series is still one of the most talked about and wacky TV shows. The hit series that shot in Charming City and examined the city’s drug trade, law enforcement and port industry. Many of the show’s actors like Idris Elba, Dominic West, Sonja Sohn, Amy Ryan, and Michael B. Jordan have had huge careers in Hollywood.

Actor Glynn Turman was one of the series’ many stars. He played Mayor Clarence Royce and appeared in 22 episodes over the course of several seasons. CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently chatted with the legendary actor and the two discussed Turman’s time on “The Wire” and why it was so memorable.

“After my stint with The Wire, I would go for other pieces in other productions,” said Turman. “I would talk with producers and talk with directors of other productions and inevitably during this meeting someone would say enough, let’s talk about The Wire. I was in the room for another 20 minutes talking about The Wire. Everyone loved The Wire. It was so well written and so clever. It’s not a bad piece to have under your belt as one of your projects.

While “The Wire” is in the conversation for many as the greatest TV show of all time, Turman has made it clear that the HBO series is in a category of its own.

“Is The Wire the best TV show ever? Sixsmith asked.

“I think so,” Turman said. “For me, it’s The Wire. It’s so unexpected.