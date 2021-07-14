Entertainment
Is “The Wire” the best TV show ever? Actor Glynn Turman Says Yes – CBS Chicago
(CBS Local) –“The Wire” debuted on HBO almost 20 years ago, and the Baltimore life series is still one of the most talked about and wacky TV shows. The hit series that shot in Charming City and examined the city’s drug trade, law enforcement and port industry. Many of the show’s actors like Idris Elba, Dominic West, Sonja Sohn, Amy Ryan, and Michael B. Jordan have had huge careers in Hollywood.
Actor Glynn Turman was one of the series’ many stars. He played Mayor Clarence Royce and appeared in 22 episodes over the course of several seasons. CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently chatted with the legendary actor and the two discussed Turman’s time on “The Wire” and why it was so memorable.
READ MORE: Weather in Chicago: several series of showers, storms until Thursday
“After my stint with The Wire, I would go for other pieces in other productions,” said Turman. “I would talk with producers and talk with directors of other productions and inevitably during this meeting someone would say enough, let’s talk about The Wire. I was in the room for another 20 minutes talking about The Wire. Everyone loved The Wire. It was so well written and so clever. It’s not a bad piece to have under your belt as one of your projects.
READ MORE: 5 injured in mass shooting in Gresham
While “The Wire” is in the conversation for many as the greatest TV show of all time, Turman has made it clear that the HBO series is in a category of its own.
“Is The Wire the best TV show ever? Sixsmith asked.
NO MORE NEWS: Former CPS director indicted on federal charges allegedly stole $ 200,000 in overtime
“I think so,” Turman said. “For me, it’s The Wire. It’s so unexpected.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2021/07/14/glynn-turman-the-wire/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]