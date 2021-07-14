Opening statements begin in trial of political donor Ed Buck





WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday in the federal trial of former political donor Ed Buck, who is accused of supplying methamphetamine to two men who overdosed and died in his apartment in West Hollywood.

Buck is accused of paying black men to allow him to inject them with methamphetamine, even though they have passed out. He also faces state charges for running a drug den, but the federal case continues first. A trial memorandum alleges Buck lured vulnerable and homeless gay men who were drug addicts or worked as escorts to his Laurel Avenue apartment, where he provided drugs in exchange for sexual activity.

The alleged practice became fatal when Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean died of overdoses, prosecutors said. Buck’s attorney, Christopher Darden, best known for being part of the prosecution team in the OJ Simpson murder trial, did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

A jury of seven women and five men was sworn in for trial at the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. It should last between eight and ten days. The panel, along with three female alternates, were chosen after a day-long process in which some of the 50 potential jurors cried when asked about sensitive topics such as drug use among members of the family and close friends.

Others spoke of personal tragedies or encounters with law enforcement that left a man “bitter about the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.” When the motions became too uncomfortable to be broadcast in public, U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder allowed responses to be provided in private behind closed doors.

The basin reflected a representative sample of the region’s population, including people in their mid-twenties to late sixties. Professions included teachers, a flight attendant, retired nurses, an unemployed actor, a greenhouse manager, pharmacists, a fitness instructor and a “personal assistant to a famous artist” who has said he had been “drugged without knowing it”. Buck, 66, sat quietly next to his two lawyers during the proceedings. Snyder had asked everyone in the courtroom to remain masked and socially distanced except when speaking, and due to the number of seats that remained vacant, a secondary courtroom with a video screen was used for them. non-members of the jury. The jurors’ questionnaire looked at past experiences with drugs and perspectives on prostitution, homelessness, and offenders who cooperate with law enforcement in hopes of a break. Federal prosecutors also wanted to know if potential panelists or their friends or family had ever had a drug problem, or if close friends or relatives had been drugged against their will. “Has a close friend or relative died of a drug overdose? Was among the questions posed to potential panelists. Almost every one of the 50 people who stood in front of the judge spoke of a drug addiction or drug-related death within their family. Buck faces nine counts of felony, including two counts of distributing controlled substances resulting in death. The charges stem from the deaths of Moore, 26, in July 2017 and Dean in January 2019. If convicted, each of the two charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years. Buck is also accused of knowingly instigating Moore into going to Los Angeles to prostitute himself and providing him with crystal meth before he overdosed on drugs and died. Buck faces a second count of inducing another man to travel with intent to prostitute himself; one count of knowingly and intentionally distributing methamphetamine; and one count of using his West Hollywood apartment to distribute narcotics such as methamphetamine and the sedatives gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and clonazepam. At the apartment, Buck “ritualistically prepared methamphetamine syringes; some victims report that he asked them to watch him do it, ”according to the trial memorandum. Buck’s preference was to personally inject the victims, and he pressured or instigated the victims to let him do so, sometimes offering large cash bounties to coerce a victim into accepting an injection or additional injections. D ‘other times, Buck simply injected victims while they were unconscious. “ The document describes “party and play” sessions in which Buck allegedly paid men he had sometimes solicited on online gay dating and gay male escorts to consume drugs that he told them to. provided and engage in sexual acts. Buck was arrested in September 2019 after being charged in federal court with providing the methamphetamine that resulted in Moore’s overdose death. He was charged weeks later in connection with Dean’s death. “Unfortunately, none of these deaths dissuaded the accused from continuing to distribute methamphetamine during parties and games,” prosecutors allege in court documents.

Buck has been held in a downtown federal prison since his arrest.

