Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing an animated series on Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set up their second project at Netflix as part of their company, Archewell Productions, which deals broadly with the streamer.

Created by Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, pearl is a family-oriented animated series that revolves around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women in history. The series is currently in development.

In addition to a creator credit, Markle will also be executive producer alongside David Furnish (Rocket man), Carolyn Soper (Tangled) and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I’ll be gone in the dark) and Dan Cogan (Icarus). Amanda Rynda (The noisy house) is on board as showrunner and EP.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” said Markle, who co-founded Archewell with Harry in April 2020. “I I’m delighted that Archewell Productions, in partnership with the powerful platform Netflix, and these amazing producers, will bring you together this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been looking forward to shine the spotlight on this special series, and I’m delighted we can announce it today. ”

pearl is the second project for Archewell under the company’s overall deal with Netflix. As part of the pact, which brought them to the streamer last September, Archewell is also preparing Heart of Invictus, a docuserie produced with the Invictus Games Foundation to follow the competitors of the rescheduled Invictus Games in The Hague in 2022.

Furnish, who is president of Rocket Pictures alongside her husband Elton John, has produced an animated feature Gnomeo and Juliet and count the rest Sherlock Gnomes and Rocket man among his credits. “I am delighted that we can finally announce this exciting animated series,” he said. “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspiring and positive stories of amazing women from around the world to global audiences of all ages. The team that collaborates on the series is first class and Netflix is ​​the perfect partner.

Soper – whose credits include Tangled, the princess and the frog and Lock – previously worked with Furnish as a production manager at Rocket Pictures on Rocket man and Sherlock Gnomes. Prior to that, she was Production Manager for Walt Disney Animation Studios and Visual Effects Producer at Buena Vista Visual Effects. “Animation is the perfect way to bring this fun, heartfelt and inspiring story to life,” she said. “Pearl is a character that everyone will recognize a part of themselves in while absolutely rooting for her as she discovers so much about the world, past and present, and how she fits into it. I am delighted to be working with Meghan and such an illustrious team.

Garbus and Cogan founded film and television production company Story Syndicate in 2019 to focus on documentary and scripted content. Garbus is a two-time Oscar nominee, two time Emmy winner, and a BAFTA nominated director. “I’ve always been drawn to stories of strong women overcoming challenges and realizing their power,” she said. “The idea of ​​doing this against the backdrop of an entertaining and informative children’s series with strong woman Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, at its heart is exciting. I have long wanted to work with the brilliant David Furnish, and I am very happy to join forces with him, Carolyn, Amanda and Archewell Productions to bring this project to the world.

Showrunner Rynda previously held the same role for Warner Bros. DC Super Hero Girls and was Creative Director of Nickelodeon’s Emmy Award-winning children’s series The noisy house. “I am so excited to help implement Meghan’s creative vision by presenting an empowerment story that entertains and inspires,” she said. “I would have been delighted with the character journey as a kid, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the creative team who come up with themes that I am passionate about as an adult.”

pearl comes as Netflix continues to ramp up its children’s programming. The streamer already has several series in the works from former Disney hitmaker Chris Nee – including two projects that count Obamas as EPs, We the people and Ada Twist, scientist.

“An exciting tale that weaves fantasy and history, pearl focuses on a young girl who learns to seize her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women in the story along the way. We are excited to be developing this animated series with our partners Archewell Productions and Story Syndicate, ”said Megan Casey, Director of Original Animation at Netflix.