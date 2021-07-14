Bollywood Roundup: Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and more …

Karisma Kapoor calls Suniel Shetty the greatest prankster

Bombay– Actress Karisma Kapoor says Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are the biggest pranksters on a Bollywood shoot, although for her Suniel will always top the charts.

Karisma and Suniel have worked together in films such as “Rakshak”, “Sapoot”, “Baaz: Bird In Danger” and “Krishna”, and she recalled two occasions when he played a prank on her.

“We were making a movie in Chennai and I saw a man wearing a dhoti sitting at a distance. A lot of people were flocking so I thought he must have been a senior artist from the South that I might not know. Later, Anna (Suniel Shetty) asked me to meet him. We clicked photos together and talked for almost 20 minutes. Later, before the blow, the man in the dhoti earlier dabbed my face with a puff! I immediately went to Suniel to find out about him and, to my amazement, he revealed that it was a joke and that the person was in fact his makeup artist, ”recalls Karisma.

She also mentions a second incident.

“During an action sequence, I noticed that there were two men with daggers fighting each other. In no time at all, they started to fight. I was so scared that I asked the police or someone from the unit to stop the fight. Just when I was literally in tears, Suniel revealed it was just a prank! said the actress.

Kajol shows the nuances of his “dramatic” avatar

Bombay– Actress Kajol took to Instagram on Wednesday to share random photos meant to define her character’s drama quotient.

“So apparently I’m dramatic,” the actress wrote in the caption.

In the photo post, the actress uploaded three dramatic images, sharing a laughing pose, a winking pose and a surprised look. She is dressed in a black woman’s costume.

The actress was last seen in the movie “Tribhanga”.

His future projects include the biopic film titled “Sasi Lalitha”, “Velaiilla Pattadhari 3” and the untitled satire of Rajkumar Hirani facing Shah Rukh Khan.

Katrina Kaif Turns Barbie Into A Pink Tie-Dye Outfit

Bombay– Actress Katrina Kaif channels her inner Barbie spirit in a new video she posted to social media, wearing a pink outfit.

In a movie she posted on Instagram, Katrina wears a hot pink tie-dye shirt dress. She completes her look with minimal makeup and hoops.

“Cover me in (sun emoji),” Katrina captioned the clip, which currently has 586,000 likes.

Katrina’s next release is “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar. She also lined up the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”. It was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. His other upcoming film is “Tiger 3” starring Salman Khan.

The actress is also attending script reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming untitled film alongside Vijay Sethupati.

Preity Zinta’s words of wisdom on “slow motion”

Bombay– Actress Preity Zinta shared a few words of wisdom on slowing things down, with a slow-motion video she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

In the clip, she is seen wearing chunky sunglasses and a flowered tube top.

“Sometimes you just have to slow down Matlab (main idle) #vacation #ting,” she captioned.

From her hashtags, it looks like the actress is on vacation.

Onscreen, Preity was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked its return after a seven-year hiatus and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Kangana Ranaut to host reality TV show

Bombay– Actress Kangana Ranaut is set to make her OTT debut with an Indian adaptation of the popular TV series “Temptation Island”.

“Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show Temptation Island, and the actress has previously signed on to the dotted lines and is ready to start filming, ”revealed a source close to the development.

The show “Temptation Island” brings together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their bonds.

On top of that, Kangana is preparing for the release of his film “Thalaivi”, which has been delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

She also has “Dhaakad”, the period drama “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda” and “Tejas” in the works. In addition to that, Kangana will also don the director’s cap for “Emergency”, based on the life of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Tuesday, the official website of her film production company Manikarnika Films announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had been signed for her upcoming production “Tiku Weds Sheru”. (IANS)