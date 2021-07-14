‘Immersive Van Gogh’ (Sun) Flowers in Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Opening July 31, 2021

6400 Sunset Boulevard, in the old Amoeba Records building

$ 39.99 to $ 49.99, plus fees; date night packages available Vincent Van Gogh has had a deep and lasting impact on art lovers, deep thinkers and big dreamers over the decades, it is true. But the creators also found incredible inspiration in the work of the post-impressionist painter. Einojuhani Rautavaara’s “Vincentiana” Symphony paid homage to the Dutch artist through music, the film “Loving Vincent” forged a dazzling path through his life, and countless creators reimagined sunflowers and stars through a Van Gogh prism. Now the work of the legendary painter is remixed, reinvigorated and rejoiced in a new “experiential art installation”, a world filled with irises and a living village that you can step into, or almost. The “step inside” part is in the name of “Immersive Van Gogh LA Exhibition,” which will open in the old Amoeba Records building on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood on July 31. After successful tours of Paris, San Francisco, and New York, and other cities, as well as a current visit to Chicago, the screening-packed location seeks to envelop art lovers in scenes seen on canvases. of the painter. Rather, wrap, enchant and walk in, as images of the artist’s work appear larger than life and in motion, appearing on the high walls of the 25,000 square foot space, and on the expansive floors as well.



Michel brosilow

As the iconic elements of Van Gogh’s paintings move, intersect, disappear and sparkle to take on a vibrant life, thanks to 64 projectors and 148,000,000 pixels, a breathtaking musical score matches the serene scenes. These colorful scenes cover approximately 500,000 cubic feet of “canvas,” which includes both walls and floors. But while serenity can be an emotion experienced at “Immersive Van Gogh”, powerful and uplifting images also circulate around the guests and also swirl under their feet. For the people who caught Van Gogh’s attention feature prominently in the experience, and they too have an important and poignant presence, with his beloved sunflowers, irises, birds and “Starry Nights”. Add spice to the project? Producers have researched historic structures for the experience in every city they’ve called in, and few Hollywood landmarks are as loved and obsessed as the old Amoeba Records building. Knowing that hundreds of concerts have taken place in space and millions of significant musical moments, adds a sweet sentimentality to the spectacular spectacular. (Amoeba Records reopened in Hollywood and Vine in April 2021.) The team behind this deep painting production? Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums offer Los Angeles the experience first imagined by Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi. David Korins, a renowned designer known for his work on “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” in addition to several other projects, is the show’s creative director of local engagement. “We are delighted that Hollywood has adopted the “Van Gogh’s immersive exhibit ‘with open arms,” ​​said Corey Ross, producer of Lighthouse Immersive. “Former Amoeba Music is an iconic Los Angeles venue with a rich history in music, arts and entertainment and ‘Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit’ is the perfect blend of all of these things,” adds Svetlana Dvoretsky, Lighthouse producer. Immersive. Tickets are on sale now for the show, with date night packages available. An off-peak ticket costs $ 39.99, plus fees, while a peak entry is priced at $ 49.99, plus fees. Pictured: The show in Chicago.

