Art Walk, the monster truck tour tops this week’s entertainment lists





The Local Food Summit of Northwestern New Mexicocontinues from Thursday, July 15 through Friday, July 16 in a virtual format and at locations in San Juan County. Release. Call 505-334-9496. The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, July 15 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657. The Four Corners Musical Theater Companydelivers his production of the musical “Mama Mia!” at 8 p.m. Thursday July 15 to Sunday July 18 at Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets cost $ 12 and $ 15. Production continues until August 1. Call 505-599-1148 or visitfmtn.org. The TGIF Concert Series continues at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16 with music from the Shawn Arrington Blues Band at Orchard Park Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Release. Call 505-599-1484. The Farmington Town Center Art Walk runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 16 with dozens of artists featured in galleries and businesses across the neighborhood. Release. Call 505-320-0615 or visit nwnmac.org. A big opening party for the new San Juan College Harvest Food Hub & Kitchen, 310 W. Animas St. in downtown Farmington, will be held at 5:30 pm on Friday July 16. The event includes an opening ceremony, live music and information booths. Call 505-566-3119 or visit sanjuancollege.edu/harvestfoodhub. The Sandstoners will perform at 6 pm on Friday July 16 at HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, during the Art Walk. Release. José Villareal performs at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in downtown Aztec. Release. The Mysto magic show will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday July 16 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Day passes are $ 24 and half-day passes are $ 24. day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. DJ Codestar takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Day passes are $ 24 and half-day passes are $ 24. day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. Dennis Yazzi and the night breeze will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205. Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 17 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday July 17 in the parking lot of the chapter house in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] OP-Y of Conscious Roots performs at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in downtown Aztec, during the everyday costume party. Release. The limitless monster truck tour goes to McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. Call 940-683-4742 or visit nolimitsmonstertrucks.com for tickets. Escape the Badlands takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. One-day passes are $ 24 and one-day passes are $ 24. half day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. Human dave performs at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Release. Call 505-436-2657. The Ally Venable group takes place at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Day passes are $ 24 and half-day passes are $ 24. day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. Zia chicks perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday July 18 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. Release. Call 505-632-0879. Kirtland Farmers’ Market opens its season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19 in the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551. Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. An open musical jam will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Release. Call 505.325-6605. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171. The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam will take place at 7 pm on Wednesday July 21 at HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Release. Call 505-320-5084. José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Release. Call 505-325-8176. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

