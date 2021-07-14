Famous Bollywood monologues that overshadowed the entire movie

There are a number of reasons why a movie would stick with us long after we saw it. Sometimes it’s because of the crazy locations, iconic characters, an impressive plot, a wardrobe to die for, or a cast that makes us drool over it.

And while all of these are legitimate reasons for obsessing over a movie, another that makes the list is a few select monologues that ended up becoming the essence of the movie.



Rising Sun Movies

Those long and intense monologues in one take at the perfect moment with the most precise dialogues that have made a special place in our hearts, strike us on the spot no matter how many times we watch them.

Here is a list of a few of them that managed to eclipse the entire movie:

1. Shah Rukh Khan from ‘Chak De India’

the Yeah 70 minutes speech that not only moved us during the climax of the film, but also carved into our hearts. This monologue is still one of the best.

Shah Rukh Khan has outdone himself in the scene, and we would be lying if we didn’t admit to coming back to this speech several times, we needed motivation in life.

2. Kartik Aaryan in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’

The most popular and well-known, this one quickly became the anthem of every other man we’ve asked. What is the problem? while being a couple.

The frustration, the punches, everything allowed this monologue to gain its status as an icon that it has today, not to forget it, giving Kartik Aaryan the boost he needed in his career. career.

3. Vidya Balan in “The Dirty Picture”

While the entire film based on the life of the famous Silk Smitha was a marriage we will never forget, there was a particular scene in the film where the character of Vidya Balans breaks any silence on stereotypes and delivers a monologue without shame.

His 2-minute monologue ends up dropping nearly 200 bombs of truth and in what style!

4. Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Rose’

One of Bollywood’s most captivating monologues, the way Amitabh Bachchans’ character delivers his final statement in the courtroom, literally removing the mask of society that has often believed the victim’s blame, especially when the victim is female, gives us goosebumps every time.

After all, no means no.

5. Naseeruddin Shah in “A Wednesday”

A film that showed us the struggles and frustrations of an ordinary man who is afraid to leave his home, the famous monologue with the famous line, Aapke ghar cockroach aate hai toh aap kya karte hai? Aap usko paalte nahi, maarte hai! .. resonated with almost every Indian who saw this movie. Many times. Only for this scene.

6. Sunny Deol in ‘Damini’

Tareekh pe tareekh. Tareekh pe tareekh. Date becomes milord. But no justice!

A dialogue that we not only emulate at every social gathering with Bollywood buffs, but also a dialogue that has remained with us long after its release.

Sunny Deols’ powerful courtroom monologue stole the show from the entire movie.

7. Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Deewar’

The film that gave birth to the iconic dialogue Aaj khush toh bohot hoge tum?, was also the film where Amitabh Bachchan established himself as the angry young man of Bollywood, especially after his monologue in the temple where he goes in a desperate attempt to ask for his mother’s life.

The speech was clearly immortalized!