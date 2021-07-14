Not a lot of foreplay: actor’s rush to star pornstar in Cannes





Cannes (France) (AFP) In one of the standout performances at Cannes, actor Simon Rex had to play a pornstar with a monstrous ego caring for a young girl and still making him likable. And he had to do it with just three days of preparation in the midst of a pandemic in Texas. “Red Rocket,” which premiered in Cannes on Wednesday, swings between comedy and real-life drama thanks to Rex’s devilishly charming centerpiece performance. To say the job came as a surprise to Rex, who is best known for his appearances in the slapstick “Scary Movie” franchise, would be an understatement. He was sitting at home in the early months of the pandemic when director Sean Baker, who had freelance success with “The Florida Project” a few years ago, phoned him unexpectedly. “I had never met him before but he was like, ‘I’ve been following your career for a long time and I need you to send me an audition right away on your phone,” Rex told AFP. “I had five minutes to rehearse, I memorized it, hit a record on my iPhone in my kitchen and sent it to him. He said ‘I need you in Texas in three days, and you have to drive here because if you take the plane, have to quarantine for a week. ‘” Rex said the lack of preparation was a bonus, keeping the film feeling “raw”. This is also provided by the many non-actors in supporting roles – a regular feature film for Baker, who found a child star of “The Florida Project” at a supermarket and another actress on Instagram. “Most of the people in the movie would find it on the streets of Texas,” Rex said. “He would say ‘You have a good look, do you want to be in this movie?’ And I was like ‘Damn, I hope they get it right!’ “ As usual for Baker, the results are an eye opener and allow him to portray the kind of poorer communities generally overlooked onscreen. “Sean does a really good job in all of his movies … where there are these ‘deplorable’ things that society doesn’t like, but he highlights dark subjects and makes them likable, real people,” said Rex. “Red Rocket” is competing with 23 other films for the coveted Palme d’Or at Cannes, which will be announced on Saturday. Baker’s recent success is sweet vindication for the 50-year-old who went through personal crises and decades on the fringes of the film industry before his 2015 ‘Tangerine’ breakthrough, a film about transgender sex workers at Los Angeles which was shot entirely on an iPhone. AFP 2021

