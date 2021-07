ITEC Entertainment Hires Bryce Hershner as Vice President of Engineering, North America | Business

ORLANDO, Fla .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 14, 2021– Entertainment company ITEC, an industry leader in creating global entertainment solutions, today announced that Bryce Hershner is joining the company as vice president of engineering, North America. In his role, Bryce will oversee the control systems, audio / video and special effects business lines in the leisure, hospitality, retail and entertainment markets, while driving the business sector. expansion into new vertical markets. We are delighted to welcome Bryce Hershner to the ITEC team at a time when integrated entertainment technologies have become increasingly essential to deliver unprecedented guest experiences, said Marc Plogstedt, CTO and Founder of ITEC. Entertainment. Bryces’ strong thematic entertainment background and expertise in building, managing and growing engineering organizations in new markets is a perfect fit with our short and long term growth goals. Bryce brings more than 30 years of experience in operations as well as asset, logistics and project management to engineering industries focused on thematic entertainment. Prior to joining ITEC, he served as Managing Director of Global Engineering and Project Management at Wrtsil Entertainment Systems (FUNA), where he led the Entertainment Engineering Groups in Germany, Italy, Finland, Japan, China and the United States. He also worked at LMG, Inc. for eight years, most recently as general manager of concert tours and audio services, where he expanded the division to large-scale concerts and corporate audio systems. Bryce started his career at Walt Disney Entertainment as a sound engineer / CAD designer for Disney theme parks. About ITEC Entertainment Corporation ITEC Entertainment Corporation is an industry leader in global solutions that ignites the dreams of hundreds of millions of people around the world. ITEC’s culture of performance and innovation pushes the boundaries of the design, technology and development of thematic entertainment projects to new heights. Founded in 1985, ITEC has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive customer experiences spanning: theme parks; real estate development & mixed use; resorts; entertainment centers; rides and shows; cultural attractions; and themed retail. ITEC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Los Angeles, Beijing, and Osaka. For more information visit www.ITEC.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005906/en/ CONTACT: Lisa Junkerman, [email protected]+1.407.252.3983 Twitter: @ITECentCorp KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL AND REAL ESTATE BUILDING OTHER TRAVEL CONSTRUCTION AND OWNERSHIP DESTINATIONS TRAVEL ENGINEERING RAIL URBAN PLANNING REIT LOGISTICS / SUPPLY CHAIN ​​MANAGEMENT AEROSPACE TRANSPORTATION MANUFACTURING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION DIVISION TECHNOLOGY SOURCE: ITEC Entertainment Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/14/2021 17: 00 / DISC: 07/14/2021 17:01 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005906/en

