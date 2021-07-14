Bollywood films dealing with the subject of surrogacy





Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP via Getty Images) By: Murtuza Nullwala Surrogacy is a topic that hasn’t been explored much by Bollywood filmmakers. However, there are a few filmmakers who have made films about surrogacy and tried to educate audiences on the subject. So, today, let’s take a look at the list of Bollywood movies that dealt with the subject of surrogacy. Doosri Dulhan (1984) In 1984, filmmaker Lekh Tandon made a film called Doosri Dulhan which starred Shabana Azmi, Victor Banerjee and Sharmila Tagore. The film was about a childless couple who hires a prostitute as a surrogate mother. The film was ahead of its time and did not perform well at the box office. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001) Abbas-Mustans Chori Chori Chupke Chupke starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta released in 2001, and the film’s script was similar to Doosri Dulhan. In Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Salman and Rani played the role of a couple who hires a prostitute (Preity) to be their surrogate mother. Filhaal (2002) It must be said that in the early 2000s, filmmakers made several attempts to explore the subject of surrogacy on the big screen. After Chori Chori Chupke Chupke in 2001, in 2002, Meghna Gulzar made a movie called Filhaal who was also talking about surrogacy. The character of Tabus in the film is unable to conceive due to complications, and Sushmita Sen who plays best in the film decides to be a surrogate for her. I am Afia (2010) Onirs I am spoke about many social taboos and one of them was surrogacy. In one of the segments, I am Afia, the character of Nandita Das wants to conceive by IVF and needs a sperm donor. While it is said that the identity of the sperm donor cannot be revealed, in the film it is shown that she asks her doctor to reveal the identity of the man who will be her sperm donor. Vicky Donor (2012) 2012 release Donor Vicky wasn’t exactly about surrogacy, but showed the other side of it, sperm donation. In a very funny way, the movie taught people about sperm donation. The film gave Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautams a good start. Mimi (2021) Last on the list we have Mimi. The Kriti Sanon star is yet to be released, but the trailer for the film was released recently and received a good reception. The film revolves around a girl who becomes a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, but after she gets pregnant, the couple decide not to have children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/bollywood-movies-that-dealt-with-the-subject-of-surrogacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos