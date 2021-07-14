Actor Danny Trejo is not a benefactor. Or so he says.

CHATSWORTH – 2006: Actor Danny Trejo poses for a magazine editorial in 2006 in the LA River in 2006 … [+] in Los Angeles. (Photo by Estevan Oriol / Getty Images)

Bad boy. Inmate # 1. Killer Guy. Mexican guy with tattoos. For the first five years of his film career, Chicano actor Danny Trejo portrayed characters so menacing they didn’t need names.

Trejo didn’t go to drama school to learn how to play hard. A convicted criminal, the Los Angeles native had been locked up in San Quentin, Folsom and Soledad. But his badass image began long before he set foot in the most notorious prisons in the Americas. He learned to be a bad macho mutha at home from his family.

This month, Trejo shares the breathtaking story of his life (so far.) Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood (Atria Books, 2021), he wrote the memoirs with the help of his close friend and fellow actor Donal Logue.

In your book, you explain how you were drawn to crime and violence from an early age. How was your childhood?

Danny trejo: I thought it was normal. I remember my dad waking me up with his arms over my throat, yelling at me. The first seven years of my life, I grew up with my grandmother, five aunts and five cousins. It was just that the kittens were nice and the flowers smelled nice. When I was seven, I moved in with my father, my grandfather and my father’s five brothers. The shit changed real fast. I found out that little boys don’t sit wee, damn it. You go from Shirley Temple to John Wayne in one night.

It must have been very hard.

Danny trejo: I didn’t know it was traumatic. My family was tough. I had that one ray of light, my uncle Gilbert. He was smoking weed. I did not know. He was just laughing with joy.

How has the extreme manhood you describe in the book influence your public image and your private life?

Danny Trejo: You must have a character in prison that says, if you come near me, I will kill you. And then I’m gonna kill the guy who dry-cleans your clothes. You must have this without saying a word.

In the movie industry, the minute I walked on set and everyone was supposed to be a badass, the director was like, Oh, take your shirt off. I take off my shirt and there’s this tattoo. Then he said: Can you say something prisoner? And I would say, I’m gonna kill you all, motherfucker! Oh, that’s great, he will say. That’s what I did for the first five years of my film career.

The first time I was interviewed the reporter said, Danny, don’t you think you’re being labeled? It was the first time I heard this word. I said no, what do you mean? She said, you still play the bad chicano. I thought about it and I said, I a m the wicked chicano!

How did you start in the cinema?

Eddie’s bunker, a guy I knew in San Quentin, saw me win the lightweight and welterweight title in jail. He asked me if I was still boxing because he had adopted the script from Train out of control for an American audience. He said, man, Danny, we need somebody to train one of the actors in boxing. They gave me $ 50 to be an extra. It was 1985 when they paid you cash. I was a drug addiction counselor. I’ll take the money in a minute. What does it pay for? I asked. He says, $ 320 a day. I said, how badly do you want this guy beaten up?

Were you serious?

I didn’t earn $ 320 one week and they will give me $ 320 One day? I say, how many days do I have to beat him? I thought he was really mad at this guy and wanted me to hurt him. I thought, well, I would and tell my godfather and redeem myself.

I’ll never forget. He said: No, no, you have to be careful. This actor is really nervous. He might slap you. I say, Eddie, for $ 320 you can give him a stick. I was beaten for free!

Astonishing.

$ 320 per day is money. The first check I got, I looked at it. I thought they had made a mistake. I went to the bank to cash this check before they knew it. Eddie stopped me and said: What’s going on? I said, they fucked up, Holmes. He said: No, you have a meal penalty, you have overtime. All this, I did not even understand.

I said, well, I want to be an actor. I did all the prison films from 1985 to 1991.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 02: Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (L) and actor Danny Trejo arrive at the Premiere of Open Road Films' "Machete Kills" at Regal Cinemas LA Live on October 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California., (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

You started out as bad guys, but as an actor you have a lot of stature, like in Spy on children, where you don’t take yourself too seriously. What is your approach to this type of comedy role?

Danny Trejo: It’s like I’m a house painter. So to be a house painter, I have to have my equipment, and I have to know what color of paint they want. They hire a director to direct. They hire an actor to play.

When the hostess comes out and says: No, it’s not the color I want. I want a deeper blue. I am the painter. It’s not for me to say, wait. I think this house should be this other blue. This is his damn house.

So when the director comes in and says, I want you to do it that way, I got hired to listen to this guy. It’s funny. [Spy Kids director] Robert Rodriguez always said: Stop playing, Danny.

Since you mention Rodriguez, let’s go. Is Machete kills again … in space will it ever happen?

Danny Trejo: I speak with Robert Rodriguez every day. Hey, what’s up with Machete in space? Right now is the best time in the world. I want everyone to text him, Robert, we wait.

You are forthright in your fight against addiction. You have now been sober and sober for over 50 years and use your platform to educate and help others. What is one of the most memorable times you used your past to help someone else?

Danny Trejo: I met a guy in San Quentin when I was making a movie called Blood coming in, blood coming out. If you look up the East LA cholo gangster dictionary, there’s his picture. I met him and we talked and everything.

Eight years later, after his release, I helped him find a job in the needle exchange working in drug addiction. [treatment]. Then he got sick and lost his job. So, I just said, Come work for me. He’s been working for me for about 15 years. And the guy saved my son’s life. When my son was battling drug addiction, it saved his life.

You once said, all the good that has happened in my life is a direct result of helping someone else and not expecting anything in return.

Danny Trejo: It’s literally my way of life. This is how everyone around me lives, with whom I break bread, whom I call a friend. We all put thermal socks and underwear in the trunk of our cars to move on to the homeless. I have dog food. I love dogs and I distribute it.

I don’t want to sound like a benefactor, but every morning I say, Dear Heavenly Father, you know what? Help me stay sober and clean and let me help other people every day.

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. Pacific, Danny Trejo appears with another actor Steve Buscemi in a live virtual book event hosted by a University of Houston professor Daniel Pois. Go to Brazos bookstores website for more information on the paid event.