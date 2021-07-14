Is Sarah Ferguson ready to answer questions about her co-parent, Prince Andrew?

When Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 due to controversy over his friendship with ex-wife Jeffrey Epstein Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, fiercely defended him, saying it was just amazing what he had done for Britain in an interview with Vogue Arabia which appeared a few weeks later. For a cover story in People this week, however, his comments were more moderate.

Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm with the co-parents that we are together, she said of Andrew. I believe that he is a kind and good man, and that he has been a wonderful father to the girls.

Although the couple separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce four years later, they continued to live and travel together after their daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, become adults. As late as April 2019, the tabloids speculated they could get back together, although sources close to Andrew and Sarah have said Vanity Show at the time the rumors were incorrect.

Later that year, Andrew stepped down from royal duties following a Newsnight interview, where he spoke about his friendship with Epstein and categorically denied Epstein’s victim Virginie Roberts Giuffres allegations of assault. After the controversy, he continued to live with Sarah at Royal Lodge, the Windsor home they allegedly shared since 2008. In May 2020, the two would have self-isolated together at the Royal Lodge with Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. In April of that year, they were spotted volunteering for a charity together, and in July, they hosted a reception for Beatrice’s wedding with a real estate developer. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Although Andrew continued to avoid the limelight, Sarah has spent the past year researching him, though new revelations about Andrews’ ties to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were discovered. Last year she launched a YouTube channel for children’s books, much of which was filmed from Royal Lodge. In December 2020, a Daily mail The investigation revealed that Andrew had previously cut short a family vacation with Sarah to visit Epstein’s Caribbean island, Little St. James. the To post also reported in 2015 that Sarah herself met Epstein in the Bahamas in 1998. (She did not comment on the To post at the time, but when a financial relationship between Sarah and Epstein was reported in 2011, she said in a statement, I personally regret, on my own behalf, that Jeffrey Epstein got involved in any way with me.)

Next month she is releasing her first novel, His heart as a compass, a fictional account of the life of his ancestor Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scotts. Sarah spoke to People about writing the novel and his desire to reinvent himself at the age of 61. It’s like I got rid of my own path, she said. I really became Sarah. The Duchess is there. Good old Fergies there too. But Sarah is authentically present.

Although she continued to post pictures of her daughters and young grandson August Brooksbank on her social media accounts, she has been relatively silent about Andrew and their lifestyle. But as long as Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor charges, and is due to stand trial in November, remains a subject of fascination, she may have to be prepared to talk about more than his fiction.

