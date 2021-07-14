King of Avalon Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Major Game Updates and Events in July | Business





ZURICH – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 14, 2021– King of Avalon, the free-to-play mobile strategy MMO developed by the FunPlus KingsGroup studio, celebrates five years of medieval adventures inspired by the legend of King Arthur. Throughout the month of July, King of Avalon Players can experience major game updates, such as the Tower Defense game mode, as well as participate in limited-time anniversary events like Circus Invasion and Rainbows Maze. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005793/en/ King of Avalon Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Major Game Updates and Events in July (Graphic: Business Wire) To celebrate five years as one of the world’s most popular mobile strategy games, King of Avalon introduces a wide variety of all new content highlighted by a fresh but classic game mode, Defense tower. Other additions include the Recapture of the holy city storyline, an Alliance-based PvEvP feature known as the Battle of Drake Valley, a new storyline for beginners, and a game-wide artistic update for the user interface and graphics. In-game birthday events began on July 1 with the Photo contest ending July 13 and Connection and memories celebration, which ends today, July 14. The party continues with the Circus invasion from July 14 to 20, Rainbow maze from July 21 to 27, and a Tarot cardLot of five billion gold, available July 14 to 20. During this period, players can collect tarot cards by participating in daily events or purchasing prizes in the shop; At the end of a tarot card collection, players will have a chance to win a random amount of gold from the prize pool. For more information on FunPlus, visit http://www.FunPlus.com. For more information on the King of Avalon, visit http://www.KingofAvalon.game. Find available visual resources here. About King of Avalon Launched on July 14, 2016, King of Avalon is a mobile 4X strategy MMO inspired by the legend of King Arthur. Players must build a mighty empire from the ground up by upgrading buildings, improving the strength of their army, forming alliances with players, and conquering the surrounding world of medieval Europe. King of Avalon is a bestseller in nearly 70 countries and has over 100 million downloads worldwide. About FunPlus Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland with operations in Spain, Sweden, Russia, United States, Singapore, Japan and China. As an organization that nurtures the world’s best creative talent and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and released number one mobile games in nearly 70 countries, including Survival state, King of Avalon and Cannons of glory. FunPlus Studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games, and Imagendary Studios, each part of a growing global network of developers working on unique brands of core genres including strategy, puzzle and role-playing games. The FunPlus brand powers FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), one of the most successful esports organizations in the world. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005793/en/ CONTACT: Jamie King [email protected] KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES SWITZERLAND EUROPE CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: FunPlus Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/14/2021 13:35 / DISC: 07/14/2021 13:36 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005793/en

