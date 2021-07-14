Simon Cowells London House hit by flash floods





The home of America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has not been spared by the recent flash floods in London. It is not known if any damage has occurred, however.

America has talent creator and judge Simon Cowell saw his home in London hit by flash floods. The reality TV personality is best known for judging the hit song contest series American Idol for its first nine seasons. He then created and ruled an American version of The X factor. Then when Howard Stern left EIGHTCowell took over the vacant radio host chair and has been on the talent show ever since. He currently sits alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on the jury. After missing half of the season last year with an electric motorcycle crash, Cowell is back full time on the show he started in 2006. The auditions for season 16 come to a close. next week. Then EIGHT will be on hiatus to make way for the Tokyo Olympics, with the series returning in August. Since Cowell is not required in the United States for the America has talent live shows for now, so he still lives in his UK home. London experienced horrific flash flooding, with showers on Monday equivalent to the city’s average rainfall for the entire month of July. Many residents had to evacuate their homes. You could see cars submerged in water. Underground metro stations were flooded, resulting in the cancellation of train services. Next: The Americas Have Talent: Simon Cowell Cuts Early Angers Fan Auditions Even the rich and famous are not immune to flash floods, of course. America has talent‘s Cowell was also affected. As he was walking near his London mansion after the rain had subsided, he was asked if the flash floods had bypassed his home. As reported by Subway, he has answered, “Not really, “before adding jokingly,”My house almost blew up.” EIGHT‘s Cowell did not go into specifics, so it is not clear whether the interior of her home was flooded or whether the massive rainfall simply hit the exterior without spilling into the interior. Cowell isn’t the only celebrity affected by flash floods. At the time of this writing, no damage has yet been reported to the EIGHT judge’s house, but the same can’t be said of Queen’s guitarist Brian May, who returned home to find that a sewer overflow had invaded the ground floor of his residence. His wife had many crumbling memories in their basement, with May discovering herself that her childhood photo albums were also damaged. No matter who is affected by natural disasters, it is always devastating to have treasured memories and memories destroyed. As May said on Instagram, it’s a heartbreaking thing to face. While the city where the America has talent Judge Lives was not immune to flash floods, at least he does not appear to be experiencing the type of tragedy that many people in southern England are currently experiencing. With homes flooded and residents having to evacuate their homes, it will likely be some time before many people feel a sense of normalcy. America has talent airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Next: America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Explained (History, Winners & More) Source: Subway 90 Day Fianc: Larissa’s Gains Fuel Her ‘Biggest Dream’

