George Floyd mural vandalized at Laugh Factory comedy club in Hollywood, prompting LAPD investigation





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A mural honoring George Floyd has been vandalized outside the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, sparking backlash from activists and comedy club employees, and an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Angeles. A vandal apparently threw white paint on the mural, which is located on an exterior wall outside the venue in the 8000 block of Sunset Boulevard. When asked to describe what she thought vandalism represented, activist Shannon Morton replied, “Hate – and I think the world is so full of hate. And that makes me very sad, because this place – especially around this corner, and what the Laugh Factory and Black Women Lead have tried to cultivate a space of love and oneness. And when I see blatant hatred like this, it makes me sad for our community. “ Laugh Factory officials said this was at least the fifth time vandals have attempted to destroy the mural, with the most recent incident being the worst. “It makes me sad,” said Enrique Salazar, spokesperson for the comedy club. “There is still so much hate in the world. And it didn’t bother anyone, it didn’t cause any violence or problem, it just – raising awareness. And most of all right in front of a place that brings happiness and laughter and joy, and our mission. is right to bring joy and unity through laughter. “ LAPD officer who shared George Floyd’s Valentine-themed meme cleared of any wrongdoing The mural, which was unveiled last year, features Floyd’s face along with the names of other people who were killed by police. “When I watch this vandalism, I see people who really want to burn the world down,” Tehran comedian Von Ghasri said. “It’s a reminder that hate is real and it’s a reminder that racism is very real. It’s a reminder that there are people walking among us who look like us but do things like that. . “ The LAPD is investigating the incident. No description of a suspect has been released.

