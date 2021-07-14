Bollywood is a distant liberal cousin of Hollywood, but Indians don’t allow them to define the narrative

We all know what Hollywood is. The industry has given not only the United States of America but the entire world cinematic masterpieces to savor for eons to come. This was around the time when a waking pandemic did not take hold of the United States and public discourse was still healthy. Now everything has been reduced to binaries except the genre, of course. Hollywood was a glorious industry, once upon a time. Of course, this also had its drawbacks, but it is the case in all industries. Now, if anyone were to look for the good in Hollywood, they would have to be armed with a gigantic magnifying glass and a lot of indifference to public opinion.

Hollywood has become a haunt of liberals and far-left activists. Reason, morals, decency and free speech are no longer found in what is left of Hollywood. It’s not always the case. Hollywood was also a democratic and diverse industry, with a good chunk of conservatives thriving there. Today, being a conservative in Hollywood is quite simply killing yourself. One is slandered, reprimanded, hunted down, distinguished and declared an outcast just for having a conservative lean these days.

Hollywood today is unrecoverable for a multitude of reasons. However, a major cause of the industry’s moral downfall has been the silence of American citizens when conservatives were systematically sidelined and ostracized for their political beliefs. The American public should have immediately risen up against the silence of a whole section of actors by the Liberals. Yet they continued to silently come to terms with the same, silently fearing failure and backlash. The result today is that Hollywood has become a seamlessly uprooted industry that flatters only the shameless left.

From talk shows to movies, series to comedies, Hollywood has pushed toxic liberal agendas down the throats of all audiences. And the public has not been able to take concrete steps to counter the singling out and extermination of conservative thinking in Hollywood. Arnold Schwarzenegger was the Republican Governor of California. Can an actor today decide that he wants to run for office on a Republican ticket? They would be hunted to the moon by the liberals and cancellation gangs of America.

On the other hand, if you are a Democrat and a Liberal, you can even get away with sexually harassing multiple non-consenting people. Consider the case of Andrew Cuomo, for example, and try to remember how many Hollywood stars have spoken out against the Democratic Governor of New York. The Golden Globes, which are the largest political platform that so-called Hollywood elites have used in the recent past to attack Donald Trump and the Tories, had no rhetoric intended to condemn Cuomo for his sexual misconduct.

In 2016, longtime Republican socialite and Hollywood insider Caitlyn Jenner was ridiculed for supporting Donald Trump. There was a lot of outrage when Vince Vaughn was spotted fraternizing with Trump during the NCAA National Championship game last year.

Famous singer and actor Pat Boone noted in a 2018 interview that conservative Hollywood stars are reluctant to discuss their personal politics publicly for fear of public reaction. Before, there were more of us, the 84-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Tom Selleck, Jon Voight, Bruce Willis who were outspoken but they were intimidated and ridiculed which is the main instrument left to silence us. In September 2017, Eyes Wide Shut actress Julienne Davis told Fox News that one of the riskiest decisions of her life was coming out of the Tory closet.

Clearly, the environment is hostile to conservatives in Hollywood. However, these preservatives should have united, mobilized public opinion in their favor and waged war against the Hollywood liberals instead of bragging about their plight and the harsh environment they face.

Bollywood is the Indian Hindi film industry based in Mumbai. It is the largest film industry in the world. Like Hollywood, it is also infested with liberals. However, the Indian public is smart. They did not allow these liberals to dominate public and national discourse with their mediocre films. Unlike Hollywood, it is the Bollywood liberal who tries not to make political comments. Those who do are faced with the might of Indian conservatives.

Make no mistake, Bollywood’s fate would have been similar to Hollywood’s. The liberals would have hegemonized the industry and deployed their Propaganda regularly. However, the Indian public makes a point of boycotting and opposing such propaganda. Liberal propaganda is boycotted and vehemently contested, resulting in monetary losses for such films or series.

Sensing the mood of the Indian public, who simply do not want liberal propaganda served to them as cinematic content, Indian film producers and actors choose to partner with strong cultural, historical and patriotic projects. Among these personalities, we can cite Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut.

Without a doubt, Bollywood is also full of liberals. However, industry conservatives also have the freedom. Add to this that the Indian public does not give free rein to the liberals. If the American public could have bogged down the Liberals as they indulged in their moral insanity and propaganda, the American film industry could have been saved. Until the American public takes responsibility for turning Hollywood back on its own, liberals and far-left activists will continue to run free and continue to attack the American way of life.