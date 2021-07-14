AARP Community Partners Offer Free Events in Western North Carolina





A section of Middle Fork Greenway completed. Photo credit Blue Ridge Conservancy ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – As summer is in full swing, you may be looking for ways to get back to normal on your tiptoes after a difficult year of COVID. You would probably prefer to continue to stay outdoors as much as possible and avoid large crowds. Here is a sampling of the opportunities our partners have in the West North Carolina region, each chosen to showcase one of the eight areas of habitability for residents of all ages. The offers described here are for the most part continuous and take place daily or weekly (with the exception of Rock the Classics at Black Mountain). Stay tuned for a second blog listing other related events with specific dates! New greenway in Watauga Presented in part by Blue Ridge Conservatory, it will be a paved path that winds along the Middle Fork River between Boone and Blowing Rock. So far, only three pocket parks and one mile from the 6.5 mile Greenway are open to the public, but it’s still a great introduction to the spectacular scenery and hidden gems of Watauga County, like the Middle Fork River and the Tweetsie Railway. (area of ​​habitability: transport) Free farmer’s markets for seniors Asheville is one of the top ten cities in the country for food insecurity. Beloved Asheville has weekly schedules and markets in place to compensate for this grim reality. According to their website, every week we open our table and spread tables throughout our community with healthy and nutritious foods grown and gleaned right here in our community. Whether you want to volunteer or maybe sample some of their fresh food for yourself, times and locations are listed. here. (area of ​​habitability: community and health services) West Wayne Street in West Asheville Presented by Asheville by bike, AARP and the Blue Ridge Bike Club, Buncombe County’s latest street tweaks, or tactical town planning project, are now complete and ready to be enjoyed. Located at intersection from Westwood Place and Waynesville Avenue to West Asheville, this project includes a variety of traffic calming features including a roundabout, crosswalks, and sidewalk extensions to improve vehicle and pedestrian traffic and improve Security. (area of ​​habitability: outdoor spaces) Rock the classics at Black Mountain Saturday July 31 Swannanoa Valley Museum holds its first annual classic car show from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Vehicles from 1900 to 1980 will be on display, and music, food and children’s activities will be available. The last stop before heading down the mountain to Old Fort, Black Mountain has always had a strong connection to transportation economics. Come see your grandfather Edsel! (area of ​​habitability: social participation) People of all ages benefit from the adoption of policies and programs that make neighborhoods pedestrian, provide transportation options, allow access to key services, provide opportunities to participate in community activities, and support affordable housing and adaptable. Well-designed, age-friendly communities promote economic growth and make residents happier and healthier of all ages. Learn more about the AARP Age-Friendly Communities Network.

