Phyllis McGuire | View from the village: Actress Jessica Hecht discusses Williamstown, filming during COVID | Chroniclers

Phyllis McGuire | View from the village: Actress Jessica Hecht discusses Williamstown, filming during COVID
WILLIAMSTOWN Images Cinema will move away from its usual programming to host a special event.
At 7:30 p.m. on July 21, the theater will preview the first episode of Hudson Falls, “a new comedy / drama / mystery series.
This fundraiser for the non-profit Images cinema, created in 1916, will begin with a reception of cheeses and wines. And following the premiere of “Hudson Falls,” the cast members of acclaimed stage and screen actors and the show’s creator / producer will engage in a conversation on stage. They include Jessica Hecht, Richard Kind, William Sadler, Tara Westwood, Robert John Burke, and creator / producer Elias Plagiaianos.
Tickets at $ 25 ($ 20 for Images Cinéma members) can be purchased at imagescinema.org or at the box office at 50 Spring St.
Multiple Emmy and Tony Award nominees Hecht has good reason to feel at home in Williamstown.
I was lucky enough to have 12 seasons at the Williamstown Theater Festival. I love the city and have made friends with members of the community, ”said Hecht, who is an adjunct faculty member at Williams College. “We bought a house in Williamstown eight years ago.
I met Hecht by phone while she was in rural Nova Scotia filming the fourth season of “The Sinner,” a television series. “Nova Scotia is beautiful. It seemed like the mountains and the sea collided dramatically just steps away, and the little fishing villages remind me so much of the Berkshires,” she said.
“The Sinner” is set in Maine, but it was easier to film it here because of the pandemic, ”she said.
Filming “Hudson Falls” in July 2020 during the pandemic presented challenges for the cast and crew.
There were many starts and stops and a few Ohs. no, that will not happen. “she remembers.
“Hudson Falls” was the first filming of pilot production during COVID-19.
We must have been in a bubble, she said. “We shot in New Jersey and stayed in New York.”
Hecht was able to quarantine herself at her home in New York.
I had a hard time rehearsing with masks because you can’t clearly hear what your fellow actors are saying or see their facial expressions, ”she said. “It was scary to start filming, but you have to get over it.
I asked her how she got involved in the production.
“My friend Tara Westwood, actress and producer, brought it to me,” she said. “I loved the script and working with Richard Kind.”
In “Hudson Falls”, Hecht stars as a detective’s ex-wife, played by Kind, who is also a Tony Award nominee.
Hecht said she liked the character she was playing. “She was trying to rise above a very difficult relationship and try to find good and humanity in the other person.
During his career spanning more than 25 years, Hecht has worked in three media: television, film and theater.
The theater is my joy, “she said when asked if she has a favorite.” Especially after COVID and not being able to be in a room where someone is talking and listening. You realize how validated this simple human experience is.
“On television, the director and screenwriter have the most influence in telling the story,” she said. “In the theater, the actors are the storytellers. It’s a big responsibility, but it’s so rewarding to know that the audience is with you based on their reactions.
“We are honing our skills and trying to be as specific as possible,” she said. “It makes your responsibility for acting even more acute.”
Hecht has been an audience member of Images Cinema several times.
“And I also like going to see their movies on the lawn,” she said.
Now, she can’t wait to take part in the special event next week. All funds raised will be used to support Images’ mission to celebrate cinema as an art form, a source of entertainment and a means of building community.
Phyllis McGuire writes from her home in Williamstown. The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Berkshire Eagle.
