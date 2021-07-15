A sobbing Britney Spears lashed out at her father on Wednesday for the second time in less than a month, claiming she wanted him as co-custodian of her estate and accused of abuse.

“I want to file a lawsuit against my father today,” Spears told court over the phone, sometimes bursting into tears. “I want an investigation on my father.

Her comments Wednesday follow a hearing last month in which she told Judge Brenda Penny that she wanted to hire her own lawyer to defend her case. Spears said on June 23 that she was forced by her conservatives to perform, take lithium and stay on birth control against her will.

Judge Penny accepted the singer’s request to choose her own lawyer on Wednesday.

Since the start of his guardianship in 2008, Samuel D. Ingham has been his court-appointed lawyer.

He submitted his petition to resign last week after Spears criticized his portrayal. The judge accepted Ingham’s resignation on Wednesday, along with Bessemer Trust, a wealth management company that has been appointed as co-custodian of the singer’s estate.

Spears retained the services of former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who attended the hearing on Wednesday.

His father’s lawyer says he’s not quitting

In a series of explosive new allegations, Spears has described the guardianship as “f —– g cruelty,” describing the severe limitations she lives in, such as not being able to have a cup of coffee.

“If it’s not abuse, I don’t know what it is,” the singer said. “I thought they were trying to kill me.”

Spears told the court she was unwilling to be assessed to remove her father from guardianship, saying she had “serious abandonment issues.”

Her father, Jamie Spears, remains co-curator of his estate, while Jodi Montgomery is curator of Spears.

Speaking publicly on his behalf for the first time, Rosengart urged his father to voluntarily step down as curator.

“Jamie Spears should be removed from his position as Conservative because it’s in the best interests of the Conservative,” said Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor and out-of-court entertainment lawyer. “We will act quickly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains, why is he involved? He should resign voluntarily because it is in the best interests of the Tory.”

Rosengart praised the “courage, passion and humanity” of the pop star while speaking in court, and called her testimony “clear, lucid, powerful and convincing”.

He said he plans to take a closer look at what has happened since the guardianship began.

“My company and I are going to take a top-down look at what has happened over the past decade,” said Rosengart.

When he was called by Rosengart in court to step down as co-curator, Elder Spears’ lawyer Vivian Thoreen said he would not resign.

Since his testimony last month, many key figures who ran his affairs within the complex configuration of the Trusteeship have distanced themselves.

In addition to Ingham and Bessemer Trust, his longtime manager Larry Rudolph also resigned, citing Spears’ desire to retire.

Spears’ mother Lynne Spears and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed briefs in support of her desire to choose her own lawyer.

Other petitions in the case, including a request by Montgomery for additional security support in light of the increased threats, have been pursued.

