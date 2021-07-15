Netflix’s ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is another silly, fun lark about women who kill

Film historians could probably cite authoritatively the appearance of the first female murder in the movies, but the average movie buff Jill recognizes the spiritual grandmothers of “Gunpowder Milkshake”. None is the first of their brand, just the most popular. “Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2” is the most obvious, given that all modern celluloid female contract killers are a version of Beatrix Kiddo, obsessed with revenge by Uma Thurman.

Another is Luc Besson’s eponymous Nikita, the woman many of whom attempt to recreate the essence over and over again, including Besson himself.

Many killers for hire have come after those numbers, and before, but when it comes to those who matter most to Netflix’s algorithm, aside from Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, 2021’s best killer of 2021, they’re the queens.

Calling the derivative “Gunpowder Milkshake” is generous, but we’re talking about a pop-up, candy-colored summer shoot-em-up. Netflix offers hundreds of them, very few of which are considered original, so I highly doubt that director Navot Papushado and his co-writer Ehud Lavski take this as an affront.

The film looks, sounds and works like a highly calculated product, however. It may exist regardless of Marvel’s release schedule, but it acts as the creation of a streaming service’s “Because You Watched” recommendation list, pairing the “Doctor Who” star and “Guardians of the Galaxy “Karen Gillan with Lena Headey from” Game of Thrones “. “and, as a few people remember,” Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles “.

Papushado’s black neon rampage takes itself less seriously than any of these titles, or the others mentioned before them, engaging his brain and muscles in a cheeky, ironic setup while aspiring to be slightly more serious than the 10 other films he recalls.

To her credit, the murdered women here aren’t seeking revenge for being raped, or hooked on junk, or despised by a man. They’re really good at what they do, except for one big mistake that leads to a bullet-riddled nanny.

Regardless of the shallow world construction, the script engages in matters less important than the movie’s star power. Gillan and Headey might be at the top of the big top, but don’t wonder why reigning “Billions” star Paul Giamatti the meanest bitch Angela Bassett, action and romantic comedy star Michelle Yeohand Carla Gugino has agreed to participate in this case? Maybe not too much, honestly. Asking this question is a bit like asking, “Why ride on a Ferris wheel?” or “Why inhale enough cotton candy to fill a California king-size mattress?” ” Do you know the answer. It’s simple: because it’s fun, as long as you don’t throw up.

We also do this because we know what we’re getting – cotton candy tastes pretty much the same regardless of which carnival serves it. The only thing that changes with a Ferris wheel ride is the view. The same goes for this diversion in which Gillan’s hitman Sam works for an organization known as The Firm.

Said organization is run entirely by men like Nathan de Giamatti, who raises Sam after his mother, another legendary assassin named Scarlet (Headey), disappears when Samwas 12. The plot presents her 15 years after this abandonment, when she botches a mission and ends up having to protect Emily, an adorable eight year old baby girl (Chloe Coleman) from getting run over. As capable as Sam may be, she is also overwhelmed, which leads her to hunt down Scarlet and enlist the help of her mother’s killer sisters: the silent Florence (Yeoh), the tough Anna May (Bassett) and the Lady. Mathilde (Gugino).

Pitting hired killer sororities against controlling paternalistic structures ceased to be subversive at the height of “Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!” Again, it doesn’t matter that we’ve seen dozens of movies like this before, including assassins with mother issues (hello, “Ava”).

Admittedly, this movie makes no apologies for emphasizing style over substance, hosting meetups at places like a bowling alley called the Gutterball or an adorable 1950s-style restaurant, and establishing the mystique. female characters by making them librarians. Of a sort. Their fortress of books is a real fortress where the sword is definitely mightier than the quill, and Jane Austen’s works have a different level of power than, say, “Women Who Run With Wolves.”

“Gunpowder Milkshake” achieves this level of intelligence from the peak of a pond, which also means it’s still pretty dumb and doesn’t get much more complex than “Send Group A to a place where Group B is waiting, start the barbaric yawn and the rat-a-tat-tat. ” It doesn’t matter! Who doesn’t love watching stylish women rejoice at the trigger of a bunch of stupid beasts who underestimate them?

As such, no one in this movie loses anything by playing it, since we’ve all agreed that it’s a frivolous, wacky, and at times explosive substitute for boredom. Gillan does a good job with the role, although her chemistry with Headey has more of a brotherly vibe than a mother and daughter, which would matter if anyone was watching this for acting. A bigger issue is the substandard fight choreography, ballet violence isn’t this movie’s strong point, as some awkward hand-to-hand fights prove.

All that being said, “Gunpowder Milkshake” is worth enduring for the chance to see Yeoh and Bassett showcase their action chops in the same movie. Yeoh has been active in action cinema more or less consistently over the years, her recurring role in “Star Trek: Discovery” serving as a reminder of just how good she is at playing a heavyweight. Watching Bassett swing a few blunt weapons is something we haven’t seen her do much over the years; she tends to be interpreted as the person giving the orders. Frankly, it would be great to appreciate him in more of these roles.

Gugino is an underused presence here, but it’s also widely established in this subgenre. In any case, it is revealing that on the two main crescendos of this film, the performers over 35 are the ones whose ferocity is showcased to the highest degree. The secret attraction of “Gunpowder Milkshake” is the real bad mothers in a shaky game whose plot revolves around a estranged mother and daughter who kill for a paycheck. These are the best ingredients for a tale that isn’t good enough to deserve a sequel. But if it somehow leads to action callbacks for Bassett, Headey, Gillan, and Gugino, and more for Yeoh, then it’s worth the empty calories.

“Gunpowder Milkshake” premieres Wednesday, July 14 on Netflix.