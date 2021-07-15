Britney Spears gets court approval to engage lawyer of her choice in conservation battle – The Hollywood Reporter

Three weeks ago Britney Spears first publicly expressed that she wanted an end to her “abusive” guardianship and now she has given another emotional testimony as the court considers a series of petitions that could dramatically change the situation. status quo.

A long list of items was on file for Wednesday afternoon’s hearing before LA County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny – and the first to decide is that Spears can hire Hollywood Power attorney Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig in his quest to end the arrangement.

Spears broke down in tears as he addressed court by phone and demanded that his father be charged with abuse of guardianship. “I want my dad removed, ma’am,” Spears told Penny. “I’m angry and I’ll go.” Spears first asked Penny to free the courtroom before speaking, but the judge indicated that this was an open process and that she would need to have details of her testimony beforehand. to do.

The artist also requested that Rosengart be appointed his personal lawyer, and Penny moved the issue up the agenda to tackle it early on. The judge asked questions about the fiduciary and inheritance practice of his firm, which Rosengart described as “substantial”. His team will include Eric Rowen, Scott Bertzyk and Lisa McCurdy, whom he introduced in court.

“Ms. Spears has every right to choose her own lawyer,” Rosengart said, adding that her powerful and compelling comments at the previous hearing showed that she was more than capable of making the decision. Penny ultimately endorsed the decision. appointment Longtime court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III and Loeb & Loeb co-counsel were also formally removed from their duties as attorneys for Spears.

Ingham interrupted the proceedings on several occasions saying that Spears was texting her indicating that she wanted to speak. (She apparently didn’t have Rosengart’s number stored in her phone.)

In one of the most salient moments of the hearings, the newly installed Rosengart said: “This is not working. We know that. The objective is to end the guardianship. We wonder if it was even the right forum in 2008. ”

Rosengart continued to assert that Jamie Spears, after hearing his daughter’s words at both hearings, should voluntarily step down from his role as curator of his estate.

“We will file as quickly as possible to have Mr. Spears removed from trusteeship,” Rosengart said. “If he loves his daughter, it’s time to step aside and move on so that she can take charge of her life.”

Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, categorically refused the request and said: “There is no reason for him to resign… There is a way forward without all the hysteria.”

She added that one of the biggest issues is Britney’s “belief that her father is responsible … for a litany of horrible things that have happened to him, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Thoreen also noted that no other party had had a chance to go to court like Britney did, and asked if Britney misunderstood any situations or decisions that had been made. “These are serious allegations that need to be investigated,” Thoreen said, noting how Spears blamed her father for some of the more stringent aspects of guardianship – that she was unable to remove her IUD to have it. a child or that she has not been able to see friends, even though he has no control over those decisions.

“I’m not sure Ms. Spears understands that she can make these decisions,” Thoreen said. “We really need to understand and piece together the truth.”

After her intervention, lawyer Lauriann Wright, acting on behalf of Spears’ Curator of Person Jodi Montgomery, said: “There is no doubt that we are dealing with a person with mental illness.” Any investigation must protect Spears ‘privacy and medical records, she argued, suggesting that it is in Spears’ best interest if future hearings are sealed so they can handle “what comes out in public.” On his life and condition.

Wright stressed the importance of a long-term care plan developed in tandem with a medical team, suggesting that “teamwork” on this front could be accomplished through mediation.

Instead of taking a planned break and coming back to sort out the remaining issues that were on the agenda – such as whether there should be an investigation of the complaints Spears raised in the June 23 hearing, whether Montgomery were to become Spears’ permanent curator, and what security charges are appropriate for those attached to the trusteeship who receive death threats – a follow-up hearing was scheduled for September 29.

Penny emphasized, “Everyone should work together. It’s not about anyone else but [Britney]. “