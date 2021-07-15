AJ McLean recalls Britney Spears’ heartbreaking interaction – The Hollywood Reporter

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean supports Britney Spears when it comes to ending the tutelage that has controlled her life and career for the past 13 years.

McLean and teammate Nick Carter pull over SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Wednesday, July 14 to talk about their next limited Las Vegas vacation home, “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party”. And when Cohen asked about their old friend, McLean said he was “100% Team Britney”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him. I am 100% Team Britney, ”he said. “At the start of all this tutelage, when it all happened about 13 years ago, I was able to kind of sympathize at that point, maybe with his family, with the way things turned out. But for it to last that long, I think it’s absolutely stupid. I think it’s crazy. I think it’s completely brutal.

For McLean, the most heartbreaking moment of Spears’ explosive audience on June 23 was when the 39-year-old pop superstar said she is not allowed to remove her IUD to have a baby, which the former boy band member called “physical abuse” and “grotesque”. McLean also claimed that Spears was pretty much his neighbor and that they both frequented the same mall and small cupcake store. However, the last time he saw her at the cupcake shop, the 43-year-old artist said, “It broke my heart.”

“The last time I saw her, my wife asked me to go get some cupcakes for a birthday party for one of my daughter’s friends. She walked in, she was there, she looked me straight in the eye and I was like, “Hey, it’s AJ! “And she kind of had that glass face,” he said. “Like, she just didn’t know who was there. It took him a minute. And then she realized it was me and we hugged and talked for a brief moment. But I could just see it wasn’t her, like, I’m not looking at the person I knew years and years ago.

What’s also wrong with McLean as a person sober for almost three years during his 20-year battle with drug addiction and addiction is that Spears can’t get the same kind of help as him. “The fact that she can’t keep in touch with anyone in her fellowship since going to AA meetings is BS to me because it’s the heart of what we do.” in this program, it is fraternity, ”he explained. “We lean on each other, we look at each other for support, and if someone took it from me, it would be really hard for me to stay sober, honest with God.”

At the group’s peak in the early 2000s, the Backstreet Boys revealed in a July 9, 2001 episode of TRL that McLean had first entered a drug rehab center and would postpone their tour accordingly. Carter sees a parallel between McLean and Spears’ situations early on, when the teams behind an actor’s career can easily oversee an artist’s well-being and not have the right priorities.

“I think it may also be related to Britney’s situation. You have labels and you have managers and you have people who shoot you because there is like that moment that you have to shoot all you can from artists at the expense of health and wellbeing. artists, ”added Carter. “And I think at that point the whole group, the four of us, got together and said, ‘You know what? Even though it’s a multi-million dollar tour, the biggest stadiums and arenas we’ve ever been in back then, it was like ‘Stop’. Everything had to stop then. And I think that’s the only thing about our band, is that we know each other, we see each other and there’s a moment where, listen, it all can go away in a second for us, and we’re gonna still have to be a family and brothers to each other. And it’s more important than business.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com