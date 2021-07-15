Indoor Livingston County Places to Escape Mosquitoes and Rain





Michigan summers can certainly be beautiful, with bright sunshine and gentle breezes. But between the beautiful sunny days, there are many humid, rainy, insect-filled days. So what can you do when the weather is not cooperating? Here are five places in Livingston County where you can spend a few hours having fun in an air-conditioned, insect-free environment. Brighton Bowl One of the best ways to spend a wet or rainy summer day is to go bowling with your friends and family. Brighton Bowl allows you to pay per game or pay for one hour of bowling at a time. The bowling alley also has a bar and grill to keep you energized while you play. Brighton Bowl is located at 9871 E. Grand River Ave. in Brighton. The bowling alley opens at 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and at noon from Friday to Sunday. Bowling hours vary, so call (810) 227-3341 for updated hours. Shipwrecked gaming cafe If your group can’t agree on what to do, the Castaway Play Cafe in Howell offers a variety of activities. Between bounce houses, an arcade and a laser tag, the options are endless. The center is also home to “The Challenge Zone”, with an obstacle course, trampoline, zip line and trapeze structures. Castaway offers activity sets – you can choose two activities for $ 26 per person or three for $ 35. Castaway Play Cafe is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 1800 N. Burkhart Road in Howell. Guests do not need to make a reservation, but are encouraged to complete an advance waiver on website. Try these:Beat the heat with a sweet treat: 7 ice cream parlors to discover in Livingston County Enjoy a breath of fresh air at these 5 Livingston restaurants with unique outdoor seating From omelets to burgers and the rest: 6 places to brunch in Livingston County The Ceramic Studio Etc. Unleash your creativity with art projects at Ceramic Studio Etc. At the art studio, guests can paint pottery and canvas or try their hand at fused glass art. Do you want to know more about ceramics and the art of glass? The studio holds art workshops for children and adults – register by calling (517) 548-5386. And if you prefer to DIY at home, you can order unpainted ceramics online to pick up and take home. The studio is located at 4132 E. Grand River Ave. in the canton of Genoa. Ceramics Studio Etc. is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Groups of five or more are encouraged to reserve a table in advance. Historic Howell Theater Watch the newest blockbuster or enjoy a classic movie at the Historic Howell Theater. Cinema changes offerings every week with a combination of family movies and cult late-night classics. Upcoming screenings include Marvel’s “Black Widow” and the 1980 space opera film, “Flash Gordon”. Starting next weekend, “CatVideoFest 2021”, a compilation of cat videos the whole family can enjoy. Tyler DePerro, owner of the historic Howell Theater, said part of the proceeds will go to a local animal shelter, The theater is open Tuesday through Sunday, with screenings typically starting at 4 p.m. The Historic Howell Theater is located at 315 E. Grand River Ave. in downtown Howell. Arcade Galaxy VR Experience a reality different from yours in the new Galaxy VR arcade in the Canton of Genoa, which has just opened this spring. Guests can swim with marine life, explore a haunted house, or team up with their friends to fend off an alien species at the virtual reality (VR) arcade. The arcade has six play stations with premium virtual reality systems and 135 games to choose from. Some games may be better suited for experienced players, but the arcade also has games for people new to VR or gaming in general. Gaming stations also have wall mounted televisions so that people who are not playing can watch what their friends and family are up to. Galaxy VR Arcade is located at 4088 E. Grand River Road in the Canton of Genoa. The arcade is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. What’s your family’s favorite way to escape the rain? Let us know which places should be included in future articles by calling or texting (517) 552-2824. Contact Sara Kellner at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ skellner21.

