



At its July virtual meeting, SMPTE Hollywood will host a panel of experts for a discussion on the critical importance of standards in the film and television industry. Providing the technical framework on which the industry depends, standards are at the heart of SMPTE’s mission and yet people often do not know what the term means. In a lively Zoom session scheduled for July 22 at noon Pacific Time, three leading technology experts will discuss the history of standards, the critical role of SMPTEs in developing new standards, and how Intellectual property rights and patents apply to standards. For those interested in the technical basics behind virtually every aspect of entertainment content, this is a must-attend event. Panelists JiNan Glasgow George is a world-renowned expert in intellectual property and patent strategy. She has spoken on intellectual property at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and has been a guest speaker at intellectual property conferences in India, Italy, France, South Africa, Mexico, Arab Emirates United, Ghana and across the United States. helps clients build patent assets, increase valuations and position themselves for exit. She developed Pent Forecast , AI-powered software that harnesses patent data to identify trends and provide a competitive advantage for businesses and entrepreneurs. She is licensed to practice law in North Carolina and with the US Patent and Trademark Office. She contributes to Forbes and holds degrees in engineering, law, and theology from North Carolina State, UNC Chapel Hill, and Duke University, respectively.

is a world-renowned expert in intellectual property and patent strategy. She has spoken on intellectual property at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and has been a guest speaker at intellectual property conferences in India, Italy, France, South Africa, Mexico, Arab Emirates United, Ghana and across the United States. helps clients build patent assets, increase valuations and position themselves for exit. She developed Pent Forecast Bruce devlin is vice president of SMPTE standards and founder of M. MXF. He has also held C-level positions in other media companies. He wrote the book on MXF and is a recognized global expert on media files and formats. His free video series, Bruce’s Shorts, is designed to help professionals improve their file-based technology skills.

is vice president of SMPTE standards and founder of M. MXF. He has also held C-level positions in other media companies. He wrote the book on MXF and is a recognized global expert on media files and formats. His free video series, Bruce’s Shorts, is designed to help professionals improve their file-based technology skills. Thomas Bause Mason is the Director of Standards Development for SMPTE. He is responsible for maintaining the technical infrastructure for both the standards community and for SMPTE HO. Former owner of Open Media Consulting, Bause Mason began his career in Cologne, Germany, as a computer programmer for automation software in the nuclear and automotive industries. He also worked at West German Television (WDR) and the Cologne Broadcasting Center. In Los Angeles, he became a post-production consultant and built and managed encoding operations for Ascent Media. Joining NBCUniversal in 2005, he focused on emerging technologies, spending two years in London supporting the company’s international activities. Throughout his career, Bause Mason has helped industry organizations develop standards, technical recommendations and study group reports. He holds several patents and is an SMPTE member. Moderator Maureen ORourke is the main operator of technical quality control for the Walt Disney Company and Disney Digital Studio. Prior to joining Disney in 2010, she held quality control positions at Vision QC, BluFocus, Post Group and THX. The event is produced for Hollywood SMPTE by Jim DeFilippis, Maureen ORourke, Eric Gsell and Allan Schollnick. What: What are SMPTE standards and why are they important? When: July 22, 2021, 12:00 p.m. PDT Register now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/july-virtual-meeting-what-are-smpte-standards-and-why-are-they-important-tickets-163298950557 The event will also be broadcast live on SMPTE Hollywood’s Facebook and YouTube pages. About SMPTE Hollywood section

The Hollywood Section of SMPTE was originally organized as a West Coast Section in 1928. Today, as its own SMPTE region, it comprises over 1,200 SMPTE members with a common interest in imaging technology. bustling in the Greater Los Angeles area. The Hollywood Section offers free monthly meetings open to SMPTE members and non-members. Information on the meetings is posted on the Section’s website at https://www.smpte.org/sections/hollywood. About SMPTE

SMPTE is the global society of media professionals, technologists and engineers working in the digital entertainment industry. The Company fosters a diverse and engaged membership in technological and creative communities, offering extensive educational offerings, technical lectures and exhibits, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and access to a rich network of colleagues essential to their professional success. As an internationally recognized standards organization, SMPTE also provides an essential technical framework of engineering standards and guidelines that enable the transparent creation, management and delivery of media for art, entertainment and education in the whole world. Information about SMPTE membership is available at smpte.org/join.

